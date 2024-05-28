Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market to Exhibit Rapid Growth Rate by 2034, Investigates DelveInsight

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

The Congenital Hyperinsulinism market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Congenital Hyperinsulinism pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Congenital Hyperinsulinism market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Congenital Hyperinsulinism, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Congenital Hyperinsulinism market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Congenital Hyperinsulinism market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Report:

The Congenital Hyperinsulinism market size was valued approximately USD 104 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2022, approximately 16,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of Congenital Hyperinsulinism were reported across the 7MM. Among these regions, the United States recorded the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Congenital Hyperinsulinism.

In 2022, the diagnosed prevalence of different histological presentations of CHI varied in the US. Approximately 600 cases were reported for the Focal type, around 3,000 for the Diffuse type, and roughly 300 for the Atypical type.

According to DelveInsight analysis, in 2022, the diagnosed prevalence of CHI with specific mutations differed in the EU4 and the UK. Approximately 5,400 cases were attributed to mutations in the ABCC8 gene, while around 5,300 cases were associated with mutations in the KCNJ11 gene and other genetic mutations.

In 2022, approximately 1,000 cases received first-line treatment, while around 400 cases underwent second-line treatment in Japan.

Key Congenital Hyperinsulinism Companies: Zealand Pharma, Rezolute, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Crinetics, AmideBio, Hanmi pharmaceutical, and others

Key Congenital Hyperinsulinism Therapies: Dasiglucagon, RZ358, Avexitide, CRN04777, ABG-023, HM15136, and others

The Congenital Hyperinsulinism epidemiology based on mutation specific cases analyzed that mutation in ABCC8 and KCNJ11 genes are more common than other mutations of Congenital Hyperinsulinism in the 7MM

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Overview

Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI) is a rare genetic disorder characterized by excessive insulin production by the pancreas, leading to low blood sugar levels (hypoglycemia). This condition typically manifests in newborns or infants and can cause symptoms such as seizures, lethargy, poor feeding, and developmental delays.

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market

The dynamics of the Congenital Hyperinsulinism market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

“Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI) pipeline is not robust, however it possess promising and potential drugs in clinical stage of developments, which are expected to be launched in the near future. Dasiglucagon is currently in the Phase III stage of development followed by RZ358 and Avexitide that are in Phase II clinical development stage. Out of these therapies, RZ358 has already completed a Phase II clinical developmental trial.”

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Congenital Hyperinsulinism market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Congenital Hyperinsulinism

Prevalent Cases of Congenital Hyperinsulinism by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Congenital Hyperinsulinism

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Congenital Hyperinsulinism

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Congenital Hyperinsulinism market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Congenital Hyperinsulinism market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Congenital Hyperinsulinism Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Therapies and Key Companies

Dasiglucagon: Zealand Pharma

RZ358: Rezolute

Avexitide: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

CRN04777: Crinetics

ABG-023: AmideBio

HM15136: Hanmi pharmaceutical

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Drivers

The Congenital Hyperinsulinism emerging pipeline holds the pioneering therapies in competition due to the presence of only one approved therapy, which provides an upper hand for initiating research and development in this area

One of the major strengths of this market is the increasing research, awareness and support for the disease will drive the market in the long run

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Barriers

The major weakness of the market is the fact that Congenital Hyperinsulinism can relapse in some cases

There is a significant lack of proper diagnosis and management of Congenital Hyperinsulinism, which clearly depicts that the management and diagnosis paradigm of Congenital Hyperinsulinism is to date under studied and needs to be updated

Scope of the Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Congenital Hyperinsulinism Companies: Zealand Pharma, Rezolute, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Crinetics, AmideBio, Hanmi pharmaceutical

Key Congenital Hyperinsulinism Therapies: Dasiglucagon, RZ358, Avexitide, CRN04777, ABG-023, HM15136, and others

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Therapeutic Assessment: Congenital Hyperinsulinism current marketed and Congenital Hyperinsulinism emerging therapies

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Dynamics: Congenital Hyperinsulinism market drivers and Congenital Hyperinsulinism market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Congenital Hyperinsulinism

3. SWOT analysis of Congenital Hyperinsulinism

4. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Overview at a Glance

6. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Disease Background and Overview

7. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Congenital Hyperinsulinism

9. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Unmet Needs

11. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Emerging Therapies

12. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Drivers

16. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Barriers

17. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Appendix

18. Congenital Hyperinsulinism Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

