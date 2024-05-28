Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline, Latest Drug Approvals by DelveInsight

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Report:

The Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market size was valued approximately USD 27 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2023, the United States led the market among the 7MM, accounting for the majority share, nearly 42%.

In 2023, the combined market of EU4 and the UK was valued at approximately USD 12.9 million, with expectations of significant growth at a substantial CAGR. Among the European nations, Germany held the largest market share in 2023, followed by France, the UK, and Italy, with Spain having the smallest market share in the same period.

In October 2023, Neurocrine Biosciences has announced favorable top-line outcomes from the Phase III CAHtalyst Pediatric trial of crinecerfont, intended for managing congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) caused by 21-hydroxylase deficiency. This global, registrational study evaluated the tolerability, effectiveness, and safety of crinecerfont, a corticotropin-releasing factor type 1 receptor antagonist, in pediatric and adolescent populations.

As per the National Organization for Rare Disorders (2023), the prevalent form of CAH, known as 21 hydroxylase deficiency, impacts roughly 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 15,000 individuals in both the United States and Europe.

According to Momodu et al. (2023), congenital adrenal hyperplasia primarily arises due to mutations or deletions within the CYP21A gene. While the estimated prevalence is approximately one case per 60 individuals in the general population, it escalates to one in three within specific genetically isolated communities characterized by a smaller gene pool.

Key Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Companies: Spruce Biosciences, Neurocrine Bioscience, BridgeBio Pharma, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Spruce Biosciences, Neurocrine Biosciences, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, Adrenas Therapeutics Inc, Diurnal Limited, Novartis, and others

Key Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Therapies: Tildacerfont, NBI-74788, BBP-631, CRN04894, SPR001, Crinecerfont, ATR-101, AAV BBP-631, Chronocort, Osilodrostat, and others

The Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that no gender related difference was observed in case of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

The Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market dynamics.

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Overview

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) is a group of inherited disorders that affect the adrenal glands, which are located on top of the kidneys and produce important hormones. CAH is typically caused by genetic mutations that result in enzyme deficiencies needed to produce cortisol, aldosterone, or both.

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

Prevalent Cases of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Therapies and Key Companies

Tildacerfont: Spruce Biosciences

NBI-74788 Neurocrine Bioscience

BBP-631: BridgeBio Pharma

CRN04894: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SPR001: Spruce Biosciences

Crinecerfont: Neurocrine Biosciences

ATR-101: Millendo Therapeutics, Inc.

AAV BBP-631: Adrenas Therapeutics Inc

Chronocort: Diurnal Limited

Osilodrostat: Novartis

Scope of the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Companies: Spruce Biosciences, Neurocrine Bioscience, BridgeBio Pharma, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, Adrenas Therapeutics Inc, Diurnal Limited, Novartis, and others

Key Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Therapies: Tildacerfont, NBI-74788, BBP-631, CRN04894, SPR001, Crinecerfont, ATR-101, AAV BBP-631, Chronocort, Osilodrostat, and others

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Therapeutic Assessment: Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia current marketed and Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia emerging therapies

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Dynamics: Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market drivers and Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

3. SWOT analysis of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

4. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Disease Background and Overview

7. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

9. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Unmet Needs

11. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Emerging Therapies

12. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Drivers

16. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Barriers

17. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Appendix

18. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

