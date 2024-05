INSIDE EDITION'S MEGAN ALEXANDER AND AMERICAN IDOL'S ZACHARIAH SMITH TO HOST 29th ICM AWARDS

Zachariah Smith (American Idol) and Megan Alexander (Inside Edition) will host the 29th ICM Awards on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Inspirational Country Music Association Returns to the Grand Ole Opry House for Celebration; Evening to feature Todd Tilghman, family of Charlie Daniels, more.

I'm thrilled to be returning to host the ICMA Awards for the 12th time, and I can't wait to host alongside the incredibly talented Zachariah Smith from American Idol! ” — Megan Alexander

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Megan Alexander, renowned journalist from Inside Edition, and Zachariah Smith, standout contestant from American Idol, will co-host the 29th ICM Awards, presented by the Inspirational Country Music Association.This prestigious event will be held at the Grand Ole Opry House on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, promising an evening filled with exceptional performances and heartfelt celebrations of faith, family and freedom!The best in Inspirational Country Music will be highlighted including performances by Todd Tilghman (winner of The Voice,) the family of the legendary Charlie Daniels, Steve Bridgmon, Mickey Bell, Dennis Agajanian, Cody McCarver, among many others.Adding to the excitement, the grand finale of The Sound of Small Town America, hosted by Steve Bridgmon, will also take place during the event. The show celebrates the rich musical traditions and emerging talent from small towns across the country.What: 29th ICM Awards presented by the Inspirational Country Music AssociationWhen: Wednesday, May 29, 2024Time: Red Carpet at 2 PM CT, Show at 5 PM CTWhere: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville, TNMegan Alexander expressed her excitement, saying, "I'm thrilled to be returning to host the ICMA Awards for the 12th time, and can't wait to host alongside the incredibly talented Zachariah Smith from American Idol this year! Being a part of this night is always an honor, and I truly believe that inspirational country music is more important now than ever. In today's world, we need the positivity and unity that music brings to our lives."The ICM Awards celebrate the best in inspirational and Christian country music, honoring artists who inspire through their faith and talent. The event not only highlights outstanding musical performances but also brings together a community dedicated to spreading positive messages through music.Join us for an unforgettable evening of music, celebration, and inspiration at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House.For more information, visit www.inspirationalcountrymusic.com