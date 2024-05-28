Wyoming Venture Capital Makes First Fund Investment in Casper-Based Breakthrough Venture Capital

Wyoming Venture Capital invests in fund to support Wyoming-based innovation

Cheyenne, Wyo – Recognizing the need to support the innovation and growth needs of entrepreneurs across the state, the Wyoming Business Council is thrilled to announce that Casper-based Breakthrough Venture Capital (BVC) has secured its first close of funding for their inaugural fund with participation from Wyoming Venture Capital (WYVC).

BVC is a Wyoming-first venture capital firm whose mission is to support founders of high-growth startups in the state. They provide strategic investment, mentorship, and resources to help innovators achieve their full potential and enrich Wyoming communities.

“We are excited to support Breakthrough Venture Capital’s work and mission to empower Wyoming founders and create resilient, thriving communities through innovation and economic growth,” says Wyoming Business Council Investments Director Bert Adam. “BVC is an excellent example of emerging fund managers in our state, both of whom hold MBAs from the University of Wyoming and are deeply committed to Wyoming’s success.”

BVC managing partners, Eric Schlidt and Goose Goostree, are dedicated to supporting visionary entrepreneurs whose ideas will scale impactful startups and generate attractive returns. From an economic development standpoint, these companies will fuel economic diversity and bolster resilient communities throughout Wyoming.

WYVC’s support for Breakthrough Venture Capital is the first investment through the state’s Fund Strategy which helps build the funnel of future investments as BVC invests in slightly earlier-stage companies than WYVC’s Direct Strategy. This diversification provides startups the ability to raise consecutive rounds of financing in Wyoming, allowing them to grow and succeed in their communities.

“We are excited about Wyoming’s immense potential for innovation,” says BVC Managing Partner Eric Schlidt. “By providing both capital and support, we believe Breakthrough Venture Capital will play a crucial role in helping startups achieve success and disrupt their respective markets.”