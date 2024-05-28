Bonnie Spindler of Corcoran Icon Properties lists Historic Petaluma Bodega

Exterior of 303-307 Bodega Ave, Petaluma, CA

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corcoran Icon Properties is excited to introduce a historic property, 303-307 Bodega Avenue in Petaluma, CA, to the market. This unique listing, represented by agent Bonnie Spindler, presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of local history with versatile potential for commercial and mixed-use.

With over 30 years of industry experience and a deep passion for pre-1926 architecture, Bonnie Spindler is uniquely qualified to guide buyers through the intricacies of this exceptional property. Her extensive knowledge of architecture and commitment to preserving historic landmarks ensure a seamless transaction process.

Originally established in 1918 as a neighborhood grocery store, or "bodega," 307 Bodega Avenue evolved over the years, eventually becoming Caulfield's Market in 1925 under the ownership of Thomas J. Caufield. The property's rich history as a hub for community convenience and commerce reflects the entrepreneurial spirit that defines the heritage of Petaluma.

"303-307 Bodega Avenue is more than just a property; it's a testament to Petaluma's rich heritage and entrepreneurial spirit," remarked Spindler. "We are confident that this listing will attract discerning buyers who appreciate the unique charm and potential of this historic site."

The property's flexible zoning, allowing for both commercial and mixed-use, opens the door to a variety of potential uses. From restaurant and winery ventures to boutique retail spaces or creative office concepts, the possibilities are endless. Additionally, with parking for 7-10 cars, accessibility, and convenience are key features of this listing.

"303-307 Bodega Avenue presents a rare chance to adopt a dynamic business model and contribute to the vibrant Petaluma community," said Spindler "We encourage prospective buyers to embark on a journey to create something truly extraordinary in the heart of Petaluma."

For more information about this unique listing, please visit the property's listing page here.

Bonnie Spindler may be reached at 415.706.6660 and bonnie@bonniespindler.com.

About Corcoran Icon Properties

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally-owned and 100 percent locally-managed real estate brokerage in Northern California. Comprised of eight real estate firms that joined together in partnership, Corcoran Icon Properties is an independently-owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. With 24 office locations across 10 counties, its 800 professional sales associates are well-positioned to serve loyal clientele throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Wine Country, Sierra Foothills, and Humboldt County. From fine homes and investment properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Icon Properties has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranIcon.com.

