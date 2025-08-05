Martin Reed Joins Corcoran Icon Properties, Closes $5.5 Million Sale in First Week

Martin Reed

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martin Reed has joined Corcoran Icon Properties at the company’s Sebastopol office and is already making a strong impression. In his first week, he

represented the buyer in an all-cash, $5.5 million sale of a 260-acre estate on Chalk Hill Road —a quick eight-day close that highlights his market savvy and sharp negotiation skills.

Born in San Francisco and raised throughout the Bay Area, Reed now calls Sonoma County home. He is passionate about helping buyers break free from the rent cycle and build long-term equity through homeownership. With a background in strategy and negotiation, Reed also brings entrepreneurial experience to his real estate practice. After college, he founded and sold an e-commerce platform for sustainable seafood, working with more than 20 American fishing ports to support small, independent boats.

“From the moment I met the team, I knew Corcoran Icon Properties felt like home,” Reed said. “The support has been incredible, and it’s allowing me to focus on what I love most, helping clients find the homes that truly feel right for them, while confidently navigating a complex market.”

The property, located at 12111 Chalk Hill Road, includes vineyard acreage, panoramic views of Mount St. Helena, and significant potential for restoration.

“Martin hit the ground running,” said Mike Lagoyda, sales manager at Corcoran Icon Properties. “He’s thoughtful, sharp, and already proving to be a great resource for clients navigating this fast-moving market.”

In his personal time, Reed is transforming his Sebastopol property into a thriving food forest, raising chickens, and exploring the area with his partner, Tania, and their truffle-hunting dog, Gia. He also enjoys cooking, hands-on construction projects, and is currently learning Spanish.

For more information, contact Martin Reed at 707.329.3331 or martin@martin.reed.com.

About Corcoran Icon Properties

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally-owned and 100 percent locally-managed real estate brokerage in Northern California. Comprised of eight real estate firms that joined together in partnership, Corcoran Icon Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. With more than 20 office locations across 11 counties, its 800 professional sales associates are well-positioned to serve loyal clientele throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Wine Country, Sierra Foothills, Humboldt County and Southern California. From fine homes and investment properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Icon Properties has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranIcon.com.

