OSCE Mission to Montenegro organizes a complete court simulation training on handling cases of stalking of women

Eighteen judges from the High and Basic courts, prosecutors, police officers and special services support staff from NGO shelters are participating in a three-day training course on court simulation of gender-based violence cases, with the stalking of women and girls in focus, which started on 28 May in Budva. The event is organized by the OSCE Mission to Montenegro and the Supreme Court of Montenegro, through the Judicial Training Centre.

Through the court simulation, the complete criminal procedure on a concrete stalking case will be conducted, encompassing reporting a case to the police, drafting an indictment, hearings, final verdict. The sessions will also examine international standards and best practices regarding the handling and admissibility of evidence applicable in the Montenegrin context.

Opening the event, Head of the OSCE Mission, Dominique Waag, stated that stalking is a profound breach of right to live free from fear and “a normalization of violence against women and girls”, adding that we should also acknowledge specific challenges faced by women journalists, who often find themselves vulnerable to harassment and intimidation. “While they investigate sensitive matters, seek truth and serve the public, they face many risks,” said Ambassador Waag.

Vesna Jočić, Deputy President of the Supreme Court, said that the evolving jurisprudence implies that holders of judicial functions must constantly improve their knowledge and skills. “These types of training courses should not only be available to judges and state prosecutors, but also to candidates for these judicial functions,” said Jočić.

Branislav Popović, Head of the General Affairs Department in the Judicial Training Centre, emphasized that the constant fight against violence against women and domestic violence is necessary. “A strong response from the state and all law enforcement authorities is necessary in order to establish a system for the suppression of gender-based violence and violence against women in the best possible way,” said Popović.

This is the second training course on court simulation organized by the Mission and the Supreme Court. The first was organized in September 2023 and provided a platform for exchange of best practices and experiences, developing innovative strategies for tackling gender-based violence.