Expert Advertising Attorney Joins Davis Wright Tremaine

MAY 28, 2024 – Kristi Wolff, a highly experienced advisor to leading companies spanning a range of industries—including manufacturers and retailers of food, drug and personal care products to household appliances, apparel and transportation services—on advertising, consumer protection and related regulatory and commercial issues, has joined Davis Wright Tremaine LLP as a partner in Washington, D.C. Wolff adds significant strength to the firm's top-of-market advertising practice as well as its national team serving the food and beverage industry, both of which are recognized by Chambers USA as industry leaders.

Wolff advises clients on issues that span the complete advertising and marketing lifecycle, from concept through claims development, testing and campaign launch. She has a long record of success handling claims challenges and investigations involving a range of authorities—including the Federal Trade Commission, Food and Drug Administration and state attorneys general—as well as representing clients before the National Advertising Division and supporting the defense of consumer class actions. She has particular expertise counseling clients that fall under the joint jurisdiction of the FDA and FTC, including companies in the food, cosmetics, cannabis, over-the-counter drug, dietary supplement and wearable device industries.

Wolff comes to the firm from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP, where she practiced for more than 14 years and chaired the FDA practice group.

"Legal issues surrounding advertising and marketing are relevant to every industry in every geography," said Brian Hurh, DWT's Washington, D.C. partner-in-charge. "Expanding our capacity in this area is a key part of our strategic plan. Her creative and practical approach, informed by a two-decade career in both private practice and in-house, allows her to finely tune risk assessments and guidance to each client's business goals."

"As companies in the B2C space seek new ways to drive customer engagement and loyalty, we are excited to add Kristi's expertise to our renowned advertising practice," said Alexandra Nicholson, national chair of the media, entertainment, patent, trademark, and advertising group at DWT. "Kristi is a leader in helping clients launch effective advertising and marketing campaigns while navigating the intense scrutiny that comes from both regulators and rivals." Adds Nancy Felsten, partner in DWT's New York office and widely recognized as one of the country's top advertising lawyers, "Bringing on an attorney of Kristi's caliber will supercharge our ability to serve our clients on a wide range of advertising and marketing matters. Her collaborative work style is a perfect match for our client-first culture, and I'm truly thrilled to have her join us."

"Kristi's skill set is unique," said Jesse Lyon, nationwide co-chair of DWT's food + beverage and agriculture practice. "She brings a deep understanding of food and beverage enforcement response and counseling as well as a proven track record of supporting clients on critical FDA, FTC, and NAD issues. By providing additional presence in Washington, D.C. and throughout the East Coast, she will enhance our team's footprint while her regulatory expertise builds on our recognized strengths. She is going to thrive at the firm."

Wolff is adept at helping clients balance business objectives with legal considerations. Before joining Kelley Drye, she served as primary legal counsel for the marketing department at Nestlé HealthCare Nutrition, Inc. (now Nestle Health Science). She also worked as senior counsel at Assurant Health, a Midwest insurer, handling risk management functions, including litigation and regulatory risks.

Wolff has also had a career-long dedication to advancing DEI and served as chair of Kelley Drye's firmwide DEI committee.

Said Wolff: "Davis Wright Tremaine has shown a commitment to three of the strategic objectives most important to me: great client service, purpose-driven growth and DEI values. It's a great cultural fit as well as a substantive one. I've long admired the excellence of DWT lawyers and am thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with them as colleagues and offer my clients the advantage of this outstanding team."

Wolff earned her undergraduate degree at Concordia College in Moorhead, MN, and her J.D. at University of Wisconsin Law School.

