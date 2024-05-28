Dame Una O’Brien

Now a leadership coach and mentor to senior leaders in government and the UK public sector, Una was permanent secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care from 2010–16. With 25 years in Whitehall and the NHS, Una has deep working experience of ministers, parliament and the challenge of implementing system-wide change.

Areas of special interest include:

Strengthening working relations between civil servants and ministers

Capability, skills and accountability in the civil service

Greater transparency for citizens about the work of government

Public inquiries

Between 2017 and 2020, as an expert adviser on the civil service, she was on the panel of the RHI public inquiry in Northern Ireland.

Una also has wide non-executive experience, serving currently on the boards of the Ashmolean Museum and of Lloyds Register Foundation, a global grant giving charity based in the City of London.