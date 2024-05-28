Asia Pacific dialogue discusses new trends, challenges in financial industry

VIETNAM, May 28 - HÀ NỘI — Sustainable finance, ESG integration, digital transformation in the financial industry and regulatory developments were the main topics of discussion at the ACCA Asia Pacific Dialogue held by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in Hà Nội on May 28.

The event gathered policymakers, industry experts, and high-profile speakers to engage in critical discussions shaping the future of finance and business in the Asia Pacific region.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chief Executive of ACCA Helen Brand OBE highlighted the Asia Pacific region as a dynamic, strategically vital hub – a bridge and a link between established powers and rapidly emerging players.

“I know we will hear much more discussion on these agendas across the ACCA Asia Pacific Dialogue 2024. This landmark event gives us a unique and powerful platform to exchange knowledge and foster regional collaboration. By uniting leaders from across the region, this event aims to spark thought-provoking conversations and cultivate valuable networking opportunities that will help to shape the future of economic growth and the accounting and finance profession across Asia Pacific,” said Brand.

Deputy Minister of Finance Võ Thành Hưng emphasised that in recent years, along with the process of innovation and international integration, the Vietnamese economy has developed strongly and is currently in the world's 40 leading economies, in the world’s top 20 countries attracting foreign investment and the world’s top 20 leading countries in terms of import-export turnover.

"We understand that building a solid foundation for economic co-operation and sustainable development requires consensus and common efforts from countries in the region. In the current context, co-operation in research and development of innovative financial solutions will help solve common challenges that countries in the region face and promote sustainable economic development,” said Hưng.

“Therefore, I believe that promoting co-operation between countries in the fields of finance, accounting and auditing not only improves financial management efficiency, shares resources and promotes high quality human resource training but also creates favourable conditions for sustainable economic development," said Hưng.

Hưng also suggested to complete the legal framework and improve human resource capacity in accounting and auditing on the basis of international practices is an essential requirement in the economic integration and development process of each country.

“It is necessary to develop training programmes that meet international standards and practical needs of the labour market, ensuring that practising accountants and auditors are equipped with the necessary professional knowledge and practical skills. At the same time, it is necessary to encourage co-operation between training institutions, businesses and international organizations to share experiences and learn advanced training methods,” added the MoF vice minister.

During the two-day event, participants will focus discussion on various topics, including sustainable finance, ESG integration, digital transformation in finance, regulatory trends and compliance; and the future of work in finance.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant shifts driven by economic growth, technological innovation, and sustainability initiatives. The ACCA Asia Pacific Dialogue will delve into these trends, offering a comprehensive understanding of how they impact the finance sector and beyond.

Discussions will cover the rise of green finance, the impact of AI and automation, and the importance of ethical leadership in fostering a resilient and inclusive economy.

The forum also is an opportunity for speakers to address key issues and opportunities, providing invaluable perspectives on navigating the evolving business landscape.

The ACCA Asia Pacific Dialogue aims to foster a platform for innovative thinking and strategic dialogue among key stakeholders in the accounting and finance sector.

Pulkit Abrol, ACCA Asia Pacific Director, said: "The ACCA Asia Pacific Dialogue provides an unparalleled opportunity for the business and finance community in our region to come together, share knowledge, and explore innovative solutions to contemporary challenges. By facilitating these crucial discussions, we aim to empower professionals to drive positive change, enhance sustainability, and embrace digital transformation, ultimately contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific economy." — VNS