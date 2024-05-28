CT Group pitches hi-tech, sustainable projects to Bình Dương

VIETNAM, May 28 -

BÌNH DƯƠNG – CT Group, a leading Vietnamese multi-industry conglomerate, presented potential cooperation areas in the southern province of Bình Dương during a working session with Chairman of its People's Committee Võ Văn Minh on May 28.

CT Group Chairman Trần Kim Chung highlighted the group's established track record, noting its foundation in 1992 and current presence in 12 countries through 62 member companies. He said it has built a reputation across 11 key sectors, including smart green urban development, infrastructure, environment, logistics, clean food and healthcare, artificial intelligence, drone, genetic and cellular technologies, renewable energy, quantum technology and semiconductor.

Chung outlined several specific projects CT Group envisions undertaking in Bình Dương. These initiatives include training and disseminating methods for automated greenhouse gas inventory, promoting and facilitating carbon credit trading, constructing hi-tech smart industrial parks for semiconductor manufacturing, and developing smart urban areas along major transportation routes.

Chairman Minh expressed his support for CT Group's proposals and committed to working closely with relevant departments and agencies to thoroughly discuss the projects in detail. He noted Binh Duong's ongoing transformation of several smaller industrial zones in Di An city into hi-tech hubs, creating a welcoming environment for CT Group's ventures.

Bình Dương wishes to draw more strategic investors, especially in the hi-tech sector, to enhance added value and propel sustainable development, he said, adding that CT Group’s projects align with the local socio-economic development strategy and the province will offer all possible support to them.

The guest further expressed his interest in collaborating with local universities and research institutes to develop relevant training courses.

Bình Dương has emerged as a major industrial hub in Vietnam, attracting nearly US$41 billion in foreign direct investment, according to the provincial People's Committee. - VNS