BREAKING NEWS: Delray Beach Voted Best Beach in Florida

‘USA TODAY 10Best’ Announces Delray Beach as Winner in 2024 Readers’ Choice Award for Best Beach in Florida

We are so pleased that USA TODAY and their Reader’s Choice Award see what all of us locally already know - Delray Beach is the best beach in Florida, and even the world!” — Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA