UTV Crash in Westmoreland

CO Ryan Harris
603-271-3361
May 26, 2024

Westmoreland, NH – On Sunday, May 26, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers were notified of a UTV crash on a private trail in the town of Westmoreland. Members of Chesterfield Fire and Rescue, Spofford Fire and Rescue, Chesterfield Police Department, New Hampshire Fish and Game, and Rescue Inc. Ambulance Service responded to the scene. John Ulam, 38, of West Chesterfield, NH, was operating his UTV with one passenger when he struck a stump at low speed and his machine rolled onto its side. Rescue Inc. transported Ulam via ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont for non-life-threatening injuries.


New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds all off-highway recreational vehicle operators to be mindful of conditions and potential hazards, to operate within your limits, and always utilize safety equipment.

UTV Crash in Westmoreland

