Fourteen Barton Gilman Attorneys Named to 2024 Professional Excellence in the Law

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourteen Barton Gilman attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the Rhode Island Monthly 2024 Professional Excellence in the Law, a directory of leading Rhode Island attorneys who are evaluated on various measures of peer recognition and professional achievement.

The selection process for the Professional Excellence in the Law directory includes peer evaluations, professional standing, and other data collected by a third-party survey and data company. Professional Excellence in the Law is published as a special section in the June 2024 issue of Rhode Island Monthly.

The recipients for this year include:

Stephen Adams, Education

Rui P. Alves, Adoption, Marital and Family Law

John J. Barton, Medical Malpractice Defense

Angela L. Carr, Medical Malpractice Defense

Francis A. Connor III, Arbitration and Mediation

Allison M. Geary, Medical and Professional Liability Defense

Derek M. Gillis, Appellate Law

Timothy J. Groves, Education

W. Parish Lentz, Wills, Trusts & Estates

Andrew M. Lynch, Medical Malpractice Defense

Zachary K. Lyons, Immigration Law

Sheri L. Pizzi, Health Care Law

Matthew R. Plain, Education

Robert C. Shindell, Insurance

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman (bglaw.com) serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, MA, Providence, RI, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Milford, CT, and Fairfield, NJ offering legal services in over twenty five service areas, including medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, education law and employment, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation and intellectual property. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman has achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.

