Governor Cooper Announces Ross Stores to Build New Distribution Center, Adding 850 Jobs and Investing $450 Million in Randolph County

Raleigh, N.C.

Retailer, Ross Stores, Inc. (“Ross”) will create 852 jobs in Randolph County, Governor Cooper announced today. The company will invest $450 million to build a Southeastern region distribution center in the City of Randleman.

“We are delighted to welcome Ross Stores to Randolph County,” said Governor Cooper. “Nationally recognized brands like Ross will appreciate the quality of life in North Carolina as well as the capability of our world-class workforce to help them grow and succeed.”

Ross Stores is a $20 billion, Fortune 500 company that operates two off-price chains including Ross Dress for Less, the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the U.S. The company will build its ninth distribution center in a 1.7 million square-foot facility on 330 acres for warehousing, fulfillment, and packing operations.

“We are excited about the opportunity to build out a new distribution facility in North Carolina to support our growth initiatives over the long term,” said Rob Kummerer, Executive Vice President of Supply Chain, Ross Stores, Inc. “We value the collaboration of the many state and local leaders, including the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, Department of Commerce, and the officials in the city of Randleman and Randolph County who have been instrumental in bringing these plans to fruition.”

“Ross is joining a region of the state that is experiencing rapid growth,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “North Carolina remains committed to developing and providing the available and skilled workforce that companies need to execute their short and long-term expansion strategies.”

These new jobs could create a potential payroll impact of more than $39 million for the region each year.

Ross’ project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) awarded to Ross Dress For Less, Inc., which was approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $1.4 billion. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs and the capital investment, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $7,611,300, spread over 12 years. State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets.

The project’s projected return on investment of public dollars is 61 percent, meaning for every dollar of potential cost to the state, the state receives $1.61 in state revenue. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

Ross’ JDIG agreement could also move as much as $845,700 into a fund that helps rural communities across the state attract business in the future. When companies select a site located in a Tier 2 county such as Randolph, their JDIG agreements move some of the new tax revenue into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. Local communities in more economically challenged areas of the state use grants from the Utility Account to build public infrastructure projects, which can improve a community’s ability to attract companies to their regions.

“Ross’ $450 million investment yet again underscores the strength of North Carolina’s business climate that continues to attract companies of all sizes and industries,” said N.C. Representative House Democratic Leader Robert T. Reives, II. “This decision is a great return on the investments we’re making in Randolph County, and similarly, across the state, that bring us to these major milestones.”

“This is outstanding news for Randolph County and the entire state of North Carolina,” said N.C. Senator Amy S. Galey. “The addition of nearly 900 new jobs will provide great economic opportunities for our community and we are excited to partner with the company for many years to come.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Ross to the region,” said N.C. Representative Brian Biggs. “Projects like these are a testament to the collaborative efforts of our state's General Assembly, local officials, and economic development professionals. Their dedication and support were instrumental in attracting Ross to North Carolina for its ninth distribution center.”

“Today is an exciting day for our community,” said N.C. Senator David W. Craven, Jr. “Ross’ choice to build a distribution center in Randleman is a great vote of confidence for the work we’re doing to prepare the infrastructure to help North Carolina communities receive major economic development wins like we’re celebrating today.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, North Carolina Department of Transportation, GoldenLEAF Foundation, North Carolina Community College System, Randolph Community College, Randolph County, Randolph County Economic Development Corporation, Duke Energy, and the City of Randleman.