Dorothy Howard 1948-2024

Dorothy Howard, a dedicated servant to her family and community, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 15th, 2024, in Eagan, MN. Born in Killdeer, ND in 1948, Dorothy met her husband, John Howard, while attending college in Bismarck. Their journey then led them to Fargo, North Dakota, where she raised two children and served for over 30 years at the Cass County Courthouse, most of that time in the elected position of Clerk of Court.

In 2014, Dorothy and John relocated to the Twin Cities to be closer to their grandchildren, whom she adored. Dorothy’s kindness, integrity, and devotion to family left an enduring mark on all who knew her. Her favorite hobbies included cooking and gardening.

She is survived by her children Kimberly (Chris) Glatt and Patrick (Mary) Howard, her grandchildren, Emily, Ellie, Peter, and Grace, and her brother Stanley Roshau. She is preceded in death by her husband John Howard, parents Linus and Rosie Roshau, and brother Gary Roshau.

Dorothy’s legacy of love and service will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those she touched.

There will be a small family service in Killdeer this summer where Dorothy will be buried alongside John. White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Avenue, Burnsville, MN 55337.

Read the full obituary here: https://www.whitefuneralhomes.com/obituary/dorothy-howard