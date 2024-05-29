Celebrating Cancer Survivors on National Cancer Survivors Day on Sunday, June 2

On Sunday, June 2, people will come together to recognize those living with a history of cancer, raise awareness of the ongoing challenges, and celebrate life.

FRANKLIN, TN, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, June 2, 2024, people around the world are joining together to acknowledge these cancer survivors, and to raise awareness of the challenges of cancer survivorship, as part of the 37th annual National Cancer Survivors Day®.

National Cancer Survivors Day® is an annual worldwide Celebration of Life that is held on the first Sunday in June. Hundreds of cities across the U.S. and abroad will hold celebrations on this day to honor the cancer survivors in their community, to raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face, and – most importantly – to celebrate life.

“A ‘survivor’ is anyone living with a history of cancer – from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life,” according to the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation, administrator for the celebration.

The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation is encouraging everyone – cancer survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, family members, and friends – to join the worldwide celebration. To find out how your community is celebrating, contact the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation.

Additionally, the Foundation is offering a way for everyone, whether attending a local Celebration of Life or celebrating in their own unique way, to connect with fellow cancer survivors and supporters around the world on Sunday, June 2. You can follow the celebration online by using the hashtag #NCSD2024 and following National Cancer Survivors Day® on social media.

The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation – along with NCSD 2024 national supporters Amgen, Aveo Oncology, Convatec, Coping with Cancer, Deciphera, Erasca Foundation, Hologic, Incyte, Ipsen, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Labcorp, Lantheus, and Springworks Therapeutics – is encouraging people across the globe to stand with these survivors on National Cancer Survivors Day® and bring attention to these challenges of cancer survivorship.

“So much progress has been made in the fight against cancer since the very first National Cancer Survivors Day® was held in 1987,” says Foundation spokesperson, Laura Shipp. “However, we need to make sure that cancer survivors aren’t forgotten once treatment ends. It’s important that we address the long-term effects of cancer because cancer survivors deserve the best possible quality of life after facing this life-threatening disease.”

The NCSD Foundation urges everyone to spread the message that cancer survivorship isn’t about just being alive after cancer. It’s about living life as fully as possible.

The following is a suggested post for your social media pages:

About National Cancer Survivors Day®

The nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation provides free guidance, education, and support to hundreds of hospitals, support groups, and other cancer-related organizations that host National Cancer Survivors Day® events in their communities. The Foundation’s primary mission is to bring awareness to the issues of cancer survivorship in order to better the quality of life for cancer survivors.

National Cancer Survivors Day® is a poignant, inspiring Celebration of Life led by the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation. It is also a call to action for further research, more resources, and increased public awareness to improve the lives of cancer survivors. On National Cancer Survivors Day®, thousands gather to honor cancer survivors and to show the world that life after a cancer diagnosis can be beautiful, meaningful, and triumphant.

It is a day for everyone, whether you’re a cancer survivor, a family member, friend, or medical professional. This day offers an opportunity for all people living with a history of cancer – including America’s more than 18 million cancer survivors – to connect with each other, celebrate milestones, and recognize those who have supported them along the way. It is also a day to draw attention to the ongoing challenges of cancer survivorship in order to promote more resources, research, and survivor-friendly legislation to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.