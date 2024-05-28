Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,077 in the last 365 days.

Dorothy Howard 1948-2024

Dorothy Howard, a dedicated servant to her family and community, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 15th, 2024, in Eagan, MN. Born in Killdeer, ND in 1948, Dorothy met her husband, John Howard, while attending college in Bismarck. Their journey then led them to Fargo, North Dakota, where she raised two children and served for over 30 years at the Cass County Courthouse, most of that time in the elected position of Clerk of Court.

In 2014, Dorothy and John relocated to the Twin Cities to be closer to their grandchildren, whom she adored. Dorothy’s kindness, integrity, and devotion to family left an enduring mark on all who knew her. Her favorite hobbies included cooking and gardening.

She is survived by her children Kimberly (Chris) Glatt and Patrick (Mary) Howard, her grandchildren, Emily, Ellie, Peter, and Grace, and her brother Stanley Roshau. She is preceded in death by her husband John Howard, parents Linus and Rosie Roshau, and brother Gary Roshau.

Dorothy’s legacy of love and service will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those she touched.

There will be a small family service in Killdeer this summer where Dorothy will be buried alongside John. White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Avenue, Burnsville, MN 55337. 

Read the full obituary here: https://www.whitefuneralhomes.com/obituary/dorothy-howard

You just read:

Dorothy Howard 1948-2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more