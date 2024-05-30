Submit Release
Pearson Announces its sponsorship of DESIFEST to Celebrate South Asian Community & Culture

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearson Announces its sponsorship of DESIFEST to Celebrate South Asian Community & Culture

Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s leading learning company, today announces its sponsorship of the 18th annual DESIFEST music festival, on June 8, 2024, in Yonge-Dundas Square to celebrate South Asian culture.

Toronto's South Asian community is diverse, vibrant, and continuously growing. With new immigrants bringing their love for South Asian music, languages, and food to Canada, DESIFEST has flourished and become a must-attend event with an expected 50k+ attendees in a one-day festival. As many South Asian newcomers attending DESIFEST aspire to gain Canadian Permanent Residency, Pearson will showcase its PTE Core, the newest worry-free English proficiency test to festival attendees.

Pearson launched PTE Core test in February to deliver a faster, fairer, and simpler English proficiency testing experience. Approved by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), PTE Core provides proof of English language proficiency for the purposes of permanent economic immigration to Canada.

PTE Core is part of the Pearson Test of English portfolio, and provides a two-hour, computer-based exam taken in a test centre environment. The test covers four key English language skills: speaking, listening, reading, and writing. PTE Core is relevant for the vocational test taker, designed with a real-life, non-academic focus. It was created to meet Canada’s specific immigration needs and the IRCC’s language proficiency requirements.

Pearson looks forward to participating in DESIFEST and invites the public to stop by its booth on June 8, 2024, to learn more about how the PTE Core test can help individuals meet the government’s language proficiency requirements. While at the Pearson PTE Core tent, learn more information on the English Language Test, participate in a photo booth, and win fun prizes! Attendees will experience DESIFEST’s 12-hour extravaganza of music, dance, and food for all-ages! Audiences can anticipate a blend of Sufi, Bhangra, Bollywood, and South Asian Fusion melodies. The festival will bring together a diverse community to celebrate its vibrancy and diversity.

MEDIA CONTACT

For media outreach and inquiries regarding Pearson PTE please reach out to Langton PR:

Amanpreet Dhami, Account Director

Amanpreet@langtonpr.com

Tiana Osbourne, Account Manager

Tiana@langtonpr.com

For information on DESIFEST please reach out to:

Sathish Bala

Sbala@desifest.ca

Sathish Bala
DESIFEST
+ +1 4163029321
email us here

