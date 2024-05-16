DESIFEST PRESENTED BY TD RETURNS FOR THE 18TH YEAR TO CELEBRATE SOUTH ASIAN CULTURE AND CONNECTION
Toronto's iconic music festival, DESIFEST, proudly presented by TD, returns for its 18th spectacular year.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto's iconic music festival, DESIFEST, proudly presented by TD, returns for its 18th spectacular year. Founded by the visionary Sathish Bala, DESIFEST stands tall as a beacon of cultural enrichment for the vibrant South Asian community in Toronto. Nestled in the heart of the city at Yonge-Dundas Square, this festival has evolved into a proud testament to the South Asian diaspora's rich presence and influence.
"At DESIFEST, we are dedicated to nurturing local talent and offering a platform for South Asian artists to shine. We firmly believe that by empowering emerging artists, we can cultivate a dynamic and inclusive arts community, not just in Toronto, but across North America," says Sathish Bala, the CEO and Founder of DESIFEST.
This year, DESIFEST begins on May 31st with an enthralling Bangla showcase, in collaboration with AGT Events Inc. The event will feature the talents of DJ’s Dameer, Raf Reza, Dipto and Boogalo Jonez, celebrating the flourishing Bangladeshi community in Toronto. The momentum continues on June 7th with an exciting evening of unplugged South Asian hip-hop, spotlighting Toronto's very own Guru Bros and headliner Blitzkrieg.
DESIFEST owes its success to the invaluable support of government funding and sponsorships. Heartfelt gratitude is extended to our new sponsors’, A&W, Schoolio, Pearson PTE and House of Bala for their unwavering support. Alongside the esteemed presenting sponsor TD, DESIFEST is delighted to welcome back Secret Deodorant (Procter & Gamble) to the DESIFEST family.
The pinnacle of DESIFEST, slated for June 8th, is a free 12-hour extravaganza of music, dance and culinary delights, catering to families of all ages. Audiences can anticipate a mesmerising blend of Sufi, Bhangra, Bollywood, and South Asian Fusion melodies, courtesy of exceptional talents like Poojan Kohli, Maple Masala Band, AkshitK Live, and Prod by Mrii uniting people from diverse backgrounds to revel in the community's vibrancy and diversity. This year, headliner Roach Killa, hailing from Toronto and now making waves in the UK, returns with his global hit 'AAA', amassing over 100M views.
"Festivals like DESIFEST serve as catalysts for unity, leveraging the universal language of music to celebrate the rich tapestry of our communities. Through the TD Ready Commitment, our corporate citizenship platform, we are honoured to facilitate connections through music, recognizing the pivotal role artists play in community building. This year's festival focuses on fostering inclusivity through diverse representation, fostering unity within local communities," remarked Robyn Small, Senior Manager, Philanthropy, Sustainability & Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group.
Additionally, DESIFEST boasts 15 food vendors and sponsor activations, providing a culinary journey through South Asian flavours and experiences.
DESIFEST has firmly entrenched itself as a cornerstone of Canada’s music landscape, garnering increasing acclaim each year. Its enduring success underscores the significance of creating inclusive spaces where diverse communities can celebrate their cultural heritage.
For more information about DESIFEST 2024 and to stay abreast of the latest news and updates, please visit www.DESIFEST.ca. Don't miss out on the opportunity to partake in this extraordinary celebration of South Asian culture, art, and music.
