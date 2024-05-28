China and the United States Hold the Second Round of Consultations on Maritime Affairs

On May 24, 2024, the second round of consultations on maritime affairs between China and the United States was held via video link. Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Hong Liang and State Department China Coordinator and Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of East Asia and Pacific Affairs of the United States Mark Baxter Lambert co-chaired the consultations.

The two sides had an exchange of views on maritime situations and relevant maritime issues, and agreed to maintain dialogue and communication, avoid misunderstanding and misjudgment, and manage maritime risks. The Chinese side expressed grave concerns over the U.S. side's infringement and provocative moves in waters off China's coast, and urged the U.S. side to earnestly respect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, refrain from meddling in maritime disputes between China and its neighbors, refrain from ganging up to "use the sea to contain China", and refrain from undermining peace and stability in the region.

The Chinese side emphasized that the one-China principle is the political foundation of China-U.S. relations and an important basis for maritime dialogue between the two sides. "Taiwan independence" is the biggest threat undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The U.S. side should immediately stop supporting and conniving with the forces for "Taiwan independence", and honor its commitment to not supporting "Taiwan independence".