Discover nature with MDC Cape Nature Center’s free June programs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Discover nature in June with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs!

Exhibit Animal Feeding: Feeding Frenzy | 10 – 10:30 a.m. on June 6 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Discover the importance of Missouri reptiles and amphibians and see what it takes to keep our education animals happy and healthy! Bring your family and watch as we introduce and feed several different reptiles and amphibians. Youth and adult organizations welcome.

Does your neighbor always seem to fill their deer permits when you don’t? Are squirrels the only thing you see when you’re in the stand? Well, a food plot may be the answer! Learn about the basics of putting in food plots for deer and how you can still actively prepare for deer season during the summer.

Family Fishing: Nature Center at Night: Family Fishing | 4 – 7 p.m. on June 7 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Fishing is a great way for kids and families to have fun outdoors, learn about conservation, and make happy memories! Help your young ones pull fish from our kid’s pond and get a chance to reel in some fish from Cape Girardeau County Park North Pond during our annual family fishing night. No permit is necessary and equipment with instruction can be obtained at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

And keep in mind: You are welcome to use the loaner pole program located at the Nature Center and fish even more for free during Free Fishing Days on June 8 and 9!

Learn to Fish: Jackson Park Fishing Clinic | 9 a.m. – noon on June 18 at Jackson Rotary Lake | Registration not required.

Fishing is a great way to engage with our natural resources, grow close to family, and create memories that will last a lifetime! All the necessary fishing equipment and bait will be provided, and no permit is necessary. This free event is open to all ages.

Did you know there are treasures hiding all around you? Geocaching is a fun pastime in which you follow GPS coordinates to a specific location or box filled with trinkets. At this program, we will discuss different types of caches, safety, and apps that can be used. Then we’ll hit the trails to find some “treasure.” Please bring a smartphone that can download the free version of the Geocaching® app.

Program Registration

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be completed online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email.

Check out details for all of MDC’s free June events online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. And don’t forget to register your children and homeschool students for Little Acorns and Babes in the Woods story times! Cape Nature Center is also offering free Discover Nature – Fishing lessons 1 – 4 this summer; be sure to sign up!

If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Stay Connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.