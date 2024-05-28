Presentation of Credentials Ceremony, 28 May 2024

The following foreign Heads of Mission presented their credentials to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in separate ceremonies at the Istana today:

a. The Ambassador of the Republic of Peru

His Excellency Francisco Tenya-Hasegawa

b. The Ambassador of the Republic of Congo

His Excellency Jacques Jean Luc Nyanga

c. The Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

His Excellency Fekadu Beyene Aleka

d. The Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus

His Excellency Raman Ramanouski



Their bio summaries are attached.

28 MAY 2024

SINGAPORE

28 MAY 2024

HIS EXCELLENCY FRANCISCO TENYA HASEGAWA AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE REPUBLIC OF PERU

Ambassador Francisco Tenya-Hasegawa is a career diplomat with over 35 years of experience. Prior to his appointment as Peru’s Ambassador to Singapore, he served as the Director General of Treaties of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru. He had also previously served as the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru and the Executive Director of the Peru Chapter of the Binational Development Plan of the Peru-Ecuador Border Region. Ambassador Tenya-Hasegawa had also served in Peru’s embassies in Japan, Jamaica, Ecuador, and Bolivia, and in the Permanent Mission of Peru to the United Nations in New York.

Ambassador Tenya-Hasegawa holds a Bachelor of Law from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, and a Master in Tourism Management from Spanish institutions, including the University of Alicante and the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

Ambassador Tenya-Hasegawa is married to Mrs Ivy Koizumi Ito and they have four children.

HIS EXCELLENCY JACQUES JEAN LUC NYANGA AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE REPUBLIC OF CONGO

Ambassador Jacques Jean Luc Nyanga has been accredited to the People’s Republic of China since August 2022. Prior to this, he was Deputy Secretary General and Head of the General Services Department at the Congolese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Congolese Abroad from 2015 to 2022. He joined the civil service in 1991 and has served in the President’s Office, the Department of Communication, Post and Telecommunications, the Ministry of Culture and the Arts and the Embassy of the Republic of Congo in Berlin. He was also the General Secretary of the Hôtel Méridien in Brazzaville from 2004 to 2005. He has been decorated Knight of the Congolese Order of Merit and Commander of the Congolese Order of Merit.

Ambassador Nyanga holds a Higher Diploma in Administration and Management from the Ecole Supérieure d'Administration, de Commerce et de l'Industrie and the Higher Education Diploma, 3rd cycle (Ecole des Hautes Etudes Internationales/ Centre de Recherche Droit et Défense de l'Université Paris V).

Ambassador Nyanga is married with five children.

HIS EXCELLENCY FEKADU BEYENE ALEKA AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE FEDERAL DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF ETHIOPIA

Ambassador Fekadu has been accredited to Indonesia since June 2023. He previously headed Ethiopia’s Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Commission from 2018 to 2021. He was also State Minister of Agriculture and Livestock in 2018, Minister of Livestock and Fisheries from 2016 to 2018. He was a member of the Ethiopian National Science and Technology Research Council and Ethiopian Science, Technology and Innovation Council in 2015 and 2014 respectively. He was a Member of the Ethiopian Parliament from 2015 to 2021 and a Member of the Oromia Regional State Parliament from 2010 to 2015.

Ambassador Fekadu had a career in academia. He was President of the Ethiopian Civil Service University in Addis Ababa in 2016 and founding President of Wollega University in Ethiopia from 2006 to 2016. Before that, he was Professor of Food Sciences and Technology (Dairy Technology) and Academic Programmes Officer at Hawassa University and Founding President of Wollega University.

Ambassador Fekadu holds a PhD in Dairy Technology from the Agricultural University of Norway, a MSc in Animal Production from Haramaya University, and BSc in Agriculture from Addis Ababa University (Alemaya College of Agriculture).

Ambassador Fekadu is married and a father of five.

HIS EXCELLENCY RAMAN RAMANOUSKI AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE REPUBLIC OF BELARUS

Ambassador Raman Ramanouski was born on 30 April 1971 and graduated from the Minsk State Pedagogical Institute for Foreign Languages in 1993. He earned his PhD degree in History of International Relations in 2007 and graduated from the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Belarus in 2012.

Ambassador Ramanouski began his diplomatic career in 1993 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus. He has held various positions in the Ministry, including Deputy Director-General for Europe and North America, and Head of the European Cooperation Department. He has also served at the Embassies of the Republic of Belarus in France and Belgium, as well as the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Belarus to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Austria. His current position is Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Indonesia.

