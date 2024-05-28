Official Visit of Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato'Seri Utama Mohamad Hasan to Singapore, 27 to 28 May 2024

Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato’ Seri Utama Mohamad Hasan is in Singapore on an Official Visit.

Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong earlier today. During the calls, President Tharman, Prime Minister Wong, and Senior Minister Lee reaffirmed the robust partnership and historic people-to-people ties between Singapore and Malaysia. Both sides reiterated their strong commitment to continue the high-level exchanges, and to work together both bilaterally and within ASEAN amidst a more uncertain geopolitical environment. Prime Minister Wong also expressed his appreciation of Malaysian Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s invitation for him to make an early introductory visit to Malaysia.

During the discussions between Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, both Ministers underscored the importance of continuing close cooperation to deliver mutual benefit for our peoples, including by enhancing economic cooperation and connectivity through initiatives like the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, while addressing bilateral issues constructively. They agreed that both sides should continue to make progress on these issues ahead of the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Malaysia later this year. They also discussed ways to strengthen ASEAN Centrality and ensure that Southeast Asia remains a bright spot globally. Minister Balakrishnan conveyed Singapore’s readiness to work closely with Malaysia in support of the latter’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025.

Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan will depart Singapore later today.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

28 MAY 2024

Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato’ Seri Utama Mohamad Hasan called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Istana. Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato’ Seri Utama Mohamad Hasan called on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the Istana. Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore. Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato’ Seri Utama Mohamad Hasan called on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana. Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato’ Seri Utama Mohamad Hasan met with Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan as part of his introductory visit to Singapore. Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato’ Seri Utama Mohamad Hasan was hosted to lunch by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and was joined by Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad. Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore.