U.S. Roundtable & Smart City Expo World Congress, Fira Barcelona Expand Collaboration to Propel U.S. City Innovation

U.S. Mayoral Roundtable and Smart City Expo World Congress, Fira Barcelona Forge Strategic Collaboration to Propel U.S. City Innovation.
Only by working together, united, can we address our most pressing challenges and secure a brighter future. Your efforts in connecting leaders from government and technology are invaluable...”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark agreement signed on Wednesday, May 22nd, the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable and Smart City Expo World Congress have joined forces to accelerate the visibility and expansion of U.S. city leaders and their transformative innovations. This strategic collaboration aims to revolutionize how cities worldwide develop strategies for digital change, emphasizing critical human-centric advancements and the power of technology.
The development will be showcased at the next edition of the Smart City Expo World Congress, the world's leading event for cities and urban innovation, organized by Fira Barcelona from November 5-7, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain. This prestigious event will highlight the explosive support of the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable with leading U.S. city leaders and the world’s foremost technology firms.
This collaboration has already seen the extraordinary development of thought leadership from prominent figures such as Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago, Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami, Mayor Andrew Ginther of Columbus, OH (incoming President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors), and Mayor Steven Reed of Montgomery, AL, who is also the President of the African American Mayors Association.
During the launch, Mayor Brandon Johnson, City of Chicago stated “Only by working together, united, can we address our most pressing challenges and secure a brighter future. Your efforts in connecting leaders from government and technology are invaluable in steering our cities towards a brighter future.”
“The collaboration between Smart City Expo World Congress and the U.S. Roundtable marks a pivotal moment in our journey toward smarter, more connected cities. Together, we are harnessing technology to drive advancements that will highlight innovation from the U.S. across the world and shape our future cities.” said, Ugo Valenti, CEO, Smart City Expo World Congress
“This strategic alliance between the U.S. Roundtable and Smart City Expo World Congress showcases the power of innovation in addressing our most pressing city challenges. By collaborating, we are amplifying the visibility of U.S. mayors and setting a new vision for transformative cities that support all families.” said, George Burciaga, Managing Partner, US Roundtable
Global Recognition for Leadership in Urban Innovation
In November 2023, George Burciaga, Managing Partner of The U.S. Roundtable, LLC, was honored with the Global Governance and Economy Award at the Smart City Expo World Congress 2023. This significant event gathered over 25,300 attendees and 1,106 exhibitors from more than 800 cities across 140 countries. This amplified the impact of the U.S. technology sector and its global visibility.
Elevating Practical Innovation and Actual Deployments
The collaboration between the U.S. Roundtable and Smart City Expo World Congress will elevate practical areas of innovation, methodology for modeling, and tactical opportunities for deployment across cities globally. It also expands The Roundtable's flagship mayoral dialogue and engagement with the world’s leading technology firms.
About The U.S. Roundtable, LLC.
The U.S. Mayoral Roundtable is a collaboration-based platform dedicated to catalyzing digital transformation across cities. We advise mayors directly on technologies that address critical human issues, using a Lean Methodology to ensure our solutions are efficient and sustainable. Our bipartisan approach enhances nationwide engagement, driving the design and construction of future cities. We aim to transform each city into a hub of opportunity and a beacon of hope, improving the lives of families across the United States and inspiring mayors worldwide.
About Elevate Cities, LLC.
Elevate Cities, LLC, a subsidiary of The U.S. Roundtable, provides pro bono advice to mayors and cities on implementing innovative technologies, reimagining conventional processes with futuristic governmental technologies. Our approach transforms urban living through intelligent frameworks, applying the LEAN methodology and an efficiency model centered around people's needs, enhancing citizen engagement, intelligent infrastructure, and advanced city services.
About Smart City Expo World Congress
Organized since 2011 by Fira Barcelona, one of Europe’s most important trade fair institutions and the Spanish market leader, Smart City Expo World Congress is dedicated to empowering cities and collectivizing urban innovation worldwide. It helps cities and territories become better places to live in by connecting them together and approaching the latest market-ready urban solutions.
