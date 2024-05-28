Immigration poses security risks to the UK

May 01, 2024

Migration Watch UK has released a paper titled "Is immigration a threat to UK security?" The paper examines the impact of immigration on the UK's security and crime landscape, focusing on the recent high inflows of migrants from Africa and the Middle East seeking asylum in Europe.

The paper examines the inherent risks in accepting asylum seekers, and ultimately affording them refuge, despite it being impossible to check their identity and background satisfactorily because they have no passport or other identity documents, which have either been deliberately destroyed or taken by the criminal traffickers. The vast majority of those crossing the Channel illegally are young men.

Key findings include:

Nearly 80% of charges related to terrorism in the UK since 2001 are connected to international terrorism.

The top nationalities among those arrested for terrorism-related offences are Algeria, Iraq, Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, Somalia, India, and Sri Lanka.

In the 2021/22 period, 94% of those arrested for terrorism-related offences were male, a significant statistic given the high proportion of male migrants arriving illegally across the English Channel.

Foreign nationals constitute 12% of the total prison population.

Commenting, Migration Watch UK Chairman Alp Mehmet said:

Our inability to check the identity and background of asylum seekers who have made their way here illegally means that potential terrorists and other criminals are always likely to slip through the net. Time and again over recent years we have seen the horrific consequences of letting in people we can’t properly vet or because we are unable to remove them. Abdul Ezedi and Ahmed Ali Alid are the most recent egregious examples. Meanwhile, uncontrolled mass immigration eventually leads to the sort of security challenges that we have witnessed on our streets in recent months. It is an issue that our politicians have ignored for too long. It is time they woke up to the threat.

Read the paper here