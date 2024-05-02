Migration Watch UK responds to 2024 Budget
March 06, 2024
Reacting to Chancellor Hunt's 2024 Budget, Alp Mehmet, Chairman of Migration Watch UK, commented:
The Chancellor expects net migration to fall to 350k p.a. Even at this level, the projected population increase by 2046 is nine million people. This will mean massive added pressure on services and housing. Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer said the government had immigration to thank for any growth in the economy, which he said had not grown since the first quarter of 2022 omitting to point out that we’ve had the highest immigration levels ever in that time with net migration of 745k in 2022. Neither party is being honest about the scale of immigration and its damaging impact on our economy and society.