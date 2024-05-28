Persistent Epithelial Defect Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 220 Million in 2021, estimated DelveInsight

Persistent Epithelial Defect Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Persistent Epithelial Defect Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PEDs), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PEDs) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Persistent Epithelial Defects Market Report

• The increase in Persistent Epithelial Defect market size is a direct consequence of expected approval of emerging therapies and the increasing awareness of Persistent Epithelial Defect in the 7MM.

• As per DelveInsight analysis, the total Persistent Epithelial Defect Incident Cases in the 7MM were found to be approximately 242,647 cases in 2021, which are expected to increase by 2032.

• According to estimates based on DelveInsight’s analysis, the US accounted for nearly 42.7% of the total Incident Cases of PCED in the 7MM in the year 2021, which are expected to increase further by 2032.

• According to estimates based on DelveInsight’s epidemiology model for PCED, the gender distribution of the disease suggests a male predominance across the 7MM, with approximately 62,105 male and 41,403 female cases in the US in 2021.

• According to DelveInsight estimates, males are more affected with PCED than females in the 7MM.

• The leading Persistent Epithelial Defect Companies such as Dompe Farmaceutici, OcuNexus Therapeutics/Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, Noveome Biotherapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Recordati Rare Diseases/Mimetech, and others.

• Promising Persistent Epithelial Defect Therapies such as KIO-201, DE-105 ophthalmic solution, lufepirsen, ST266, Nexagon® (lufepirsen) High Dose Concentration, and others.

• April 2024:- Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.- A Pilot Study of the Safety and Effectiveness of the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a 0.75% Crosslinked Hyaluronic Acid Applied Topically for the Improvement of Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects (PED).

Persistent Epithelial Defect Overview

A Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) refers to a condition where the epithelial layer of the cornea (the clear, outer layer) fails to heal properly over time, leading to a persistent open wound on the surface of the eye. Persistent corneal epithelial defect (PEDs or PCEDs) are corneal defects that result from the failure of rapid re-epithelialization and closure after a corneal injury, despite two weeks of standard supportive treatment. In addition to causing compromised vision and ocular discomfort, non-healing corneal epithelial defects has other deleterious consequences, including infection, scarring, melting, and perforation. The condition is common in individuals with metaherpes, neurotrophic keratopathy, or diabetic keratopathy.

Persistent Epithelial Defect Epidemiology Insights

• Total Persistent Epithelial Defect Incident Cases

• Persistent Epithelial Defect Etiology-specific Incident Cases

• Persistent Epithelial Defect Gender-specific Incident Cases

Persistent Epithelial Defect Market Insights

Corneal epithelial defects, though seemingly small, require careful attention and effective treatment for optimal healing and prevention of complications. The treatment and management of these defects involve a multifaceted approach that combines innovative techniques and patient-centered care. From the simple yet powerful act of frequent lubrication with eye drops to promote healing, to the implementation of therapeutic bandage contact lenses that serve as guardians of the delicate cornea, every step aims to restore the epithelium's integrity.

Persistent Epithelial Defect Treatment Landscape

The standard medical treatment protocol begins with aggressive lubrication using preservative-free artificial tears and sterile ocular ointments. They provide a setting in which the epithelium can reestablish standard structure and function. It is critical to discontinue all concurrent medications that may disrupt or delay re-epithelialization. Many commercial artificial tears contain preservatives, most commonly benzalkonium chloride, to prevent contamination with bacteria and fungi. These preservatives are known to irritate the eyes and, if used frequently, can cause ocular toxicity and epithelial damage. As a result, it is advisable to use preservative-free lubricants.

Persistent Epithelial Defect Emerging Therapies

• KIO-201

• ST266

Persistent Epithelial Defect Drugs Uptake

• Nexagon (lufepirsen ophthalmic gel) being developed by Amber Ophthalmics , is a first-in-class, patent protected product to redefine the PCED treatment paradigm. It is a proprietary, unmodified antisense oligonucleotide that inhibits the hemichannel forming protein, connexin43 (Cx43). It inhibits hemichannel formation, arresting an exaggerated inflammatory cascade, attenuating cytokine-induced cell death, restoring homeostasis and preserving corneal epithelium, and restorings limbal stem cell function to promote healing. The US FDA has granted it Orphan drug designation for PCED. Amber announced positive results of Nexagon (lufepirsen ophthalmic gel) in Phase II trials for the treatment of PCED and has started recruiting for Phase II/III trials, NEXPEDE-1 study.

• ST266, developed by Noveome Biotherapeutics, is a first-of-its-kind multi-targeted secretome containing hundreds of biologically active proteins and other factors crucial to neuroprotection, the modulation of inflammation, cell recovery and healing. In its preclinical studies ST266 reduced eye inflammation in damaged corneas and enhanced re-epithelialization by cells that form the cornea. Recently, Noveome announced positive data for its Phase II clinical trial in PCED and plans to initiate a Phase IIb trial, however there has been no recent update about the same.

• KIO-201, being developed by Kiora Pharmaceuticals, is a topical eye drop for treating PCED. KIO-201 is a chemically modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid, designed to accelerate natural corneal wound healing. It is formulated as a convenient eye drop and provides a thin coating to the surface of the eye, serving as a protectant to facilitate and accelerate corneal re-epithelization. Kiora Pharmaceuticals recently published Phase II study results at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Meeting in New Orleans. The company has started planning discussions with the US FDA to initiate Phase III registration study in PCED.

• Kala Pharmaceuticals is developing KPI-012, a mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S) for the treatment of PCED. It recently enrolled the first patient in CHASE Phase IIb clinical trial, the first of two pivotal studies required to support an application for marketing approval in the US with results expected in 2024. It has been granted ODD by the US FDA for the same.

Persistent Epithelial Defect Companies

Dompe Farmaceutici, OcuNexus Therapeutics/Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, Noveome Biotherapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Recordati Rare Diseases/Mimetech, and others.

Scope of the Persistent Epithelial Defect Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Persistent Epithelial Defect Companies- Dompe Farmaceutici, OcuNexus Therapeutics/Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, Noveome Biotherapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Recordati Rare Diseases/Mimetech, and others.

• Persistent Epithelial Defect Therapies- KIO-201, DE-105 ophthalmic solution, lufepirsen, ST266, Nexagon® (lufepirsen) High Dose Concentration, and others.

• Persistent Epithelial Defect Market Dynamics: Persistent Epithelial Defect Market Drivers and Barriers

• Persistent Epithelial Defect Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Persistent Epithelial Defect Market Access and Reimbursement

