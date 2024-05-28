Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 680 Million in 2020, estimated DelveInsight

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Size

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market

DELHI, INDIA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of top oncogenic drivers/biomarkers in Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Report

• As per Ngu and Savage (2023), PTCL accounts for about 10–15% of all NHL cases. Secondary findings suggest that about 8,000–12,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with PTCL every year.

• As per SEER 2008–2017, PTCL incidence was 1.2/100,000 in the United States.

• A study in Spain by Martín García-Sancho et al. (2023) quoted that ~15% of patients accounted for Stage I–II, and 85% fell under Stage III–IV.

• According to a study in the United States by Abramson et al. (2014), out of 300 patients, Stage I account for 14%, Stage II accounts for 11%, Stage III account for 23%, and Stage IV account for 48%. Most patients (71%) presented with advanced-stage disease (Ann Arbor Stage III–IV).

• As per SEER (2020), PTCL-NOS, AITL, ALCL, hepatosplenic TCL, and enteropathy-type intestinal TCL accounted for 38%, 14%, 17%, 1.1%, and 1.3%, respectively.

• The leading Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Companies such as Eisai, Solasia Pharma, CerRx, Kura Oncology, HUYA Bioscience International, Quintiles, Inc, Verastem, Genor Biopharma, Celgene Corporation, and others.

• Promising Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Therapies such as Alemtuzumab (Campath-1H), Systemic therapy, SHR2554/CHOP, lacutamab, Chidamide, cyclophosphamide, adriacin, and others.

• May 2024:- Bristol-Myers Squibb- Observational Study in Japanese Patients With Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Who Received Second-Line Therapy. The purpose of this study is to describe the therapeutic practices and the prognosis of patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma in Japan.

• May 2024:- Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.- A Phase Ib/II, Open-label, Multi-center Study of SHR2554 With CHOP/CHOEP in Treatment-naïve Patients With Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma. The study is being conducted to evaluate the safety and efficacy of SHR2554 with CHOP/CHOEP in treatment- naïve peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

• May 2024:- Washington University School of Medicine- A Multi-Institutional Prospective Cohort Study of Minimal Residual Disease in Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma. As T-cell receptor sequencing by LymphoTrack is an assay with high sensitivity that can be performed in peripheral blood, the investigators wish to evaluate the ability of this assay to predict which patients are at higher risk of relapse after initial therapy for peripheral T-cell lymphomas which is being given for curative intent.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Overview

Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that originates from mature T-cells or natural killer (NK) cells. It is a relatively rare and diverse group of lymphomas, characterized by its aggressive nature and tendency to involve lymph nodes and other organs outside of the lymphatic system.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Insights

PTCL-NOS is more prevalent in the United States and Europe, and ATLL and NKTCL are more prevalent in Asia. ATLL was frequent in Japan but was not found in other Asian countries, whereas NKTCL made up 44% of the cases in Asia, excluding Japan. ALCL, ALK-positive, was most common in North America, whereas enteropathy-type PTCL was most common in Europe.

• Total Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Incident cases

• Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Stage-specific Incident Cases

• Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Subtype-specific Incident Cases

• Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma CD30 Expression in US

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Marketed Drugs

• DARVIAS (darinaparsin): Solasia Pharma

Darinaparsin (SP-02), an organoarsenic compound with anticancer activity, is a novel mitochondrial-targeted agent being developed for treating various hematologic and solid tumors. The proposed mechanism of action of the drug involves the disruption of mitochondrial function, increased production of reactive oxygen species, and modulation of intracellular signal transduction pathways. Darinaparsin exerts an anticancer effect by inducing cell cycle arrest and apoptosis. In June 2022, Solasia Pharma announced that DARVIAS had been approved for R/R PTCL by the MHLW later.

• REMITORO (denileukin diftitox [genetical recombination]): Eisai

REMITORO is a fusion protein consisting of interleukin-2 (IL-2) and a partial sequence of diphtheria toxin and specifically binds to the IL-2 receptor on the surface of tumoral lymphocytes. The antitumor efficacy of denileukin diftitox depends on the intracellular delivery of diphtheria toxin fragment, which inhibits protein synthesis and induces cell death.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Emerging Drugs

• COPIKTRA (duvelisib): Secura Bio

COPIKTRA (Duvelisib) is a targeted oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase. The phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathway is a key regulator of cancer proliferation (rapid increase or spread) and metastasis (development of secondary growths away from a primary site of cancer). The PI3K pathway includes four Class I isoforms: alpha, beta, delta, and gamma (a, ß, d, and ?). The four isoforms play unique roles in the survival of different tumor types, with roles of some isoforms in creating supportive tumor microenvironments (TME). It is the first approved dual inhibitor of PI3K-d and PI3K-? and received approval as monotherapy from the FDA in September 2018 to treat patients with R/R chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) after at least two prior therapies. In January 2023, Secura Bio announced that the European Commission (EC) issued an ODD for duvelisib for the treatment of patients with PTCL.

• Golidocitinib (DZD4205): Dizal Pharmaceuticals

Golidocitinib is a selective JAK1 inhibitor, with an IC50 of 73 nM, weakly inhibits JAK2 and shows inhibition on JAK3 (IC50, >14.7, >30 µM, respectively). Golidocitinib inhibits STAT3 phosphorylation in NCI-H 1975 cells with an IC50 of 161 nM. It has increasing antitumor effects and enhances the antitumor activity of osimertinib compared to treatment with osimertinib alone in mice bearing NCIH1975 cells. In May 2022, the company presented Phase I/II data at the European Hematology Association 2022 for golidocitnib – a selective JAK1 inhibitor, in R/R PTCL. Dizal is conducting Phase II pivotal clinical trials in the US, China, Australia, South Korea, and other countries and regions. According to findings from part B of the Phase II JACKPOT8 study published in Lancet Oncology treatment with golidocitinib elicited favorable benefits among patients with R/T PTCL. Golidocitinib produced an ORR of 44.3% and a complete response rate of 29.5% based on the independent review committee (IRC) assessment.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Insights

The Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma therapeutics challenge remains as these are aggressive and rare cancers which are extremely diverse. Currently, newly diagnosed PTCL patients are usually treated with anthracycline based chemotherapy regimens. For most subtypes of PTCL, the initial treatment is typically a combination chemotherapy regimen, such as CHOP, CHOEP, or other multidrug regimens. Patients with relapsed disease are usually treated with combination chemotherapy followed by stem cell transplantation.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Drugs Uptake

• Linperlisib (YY-20394): Shanghai YingLi Pharmaceutical

Linperlisib (YY-20394) is a highly selective and potent PI3Kδ inhibitor with a favorable safety profile,encouraging anti-tumor activities and promising PK and pharmaceutical properties as an oral once-a-dayagent in clinical development. Preliminary results of single-agent linperlisib from a R/R PTCL Phase Ib study showed an ORR of 70%with 33% CRs for this difficult-to-treat and aggressive form of lymphoma.

• Golidocitinib (DZD4205): Dizal Pharmaceutical

Golidocitinib is a selective JAK1 inhibitor, with an IC50 of 73 nM, weakly inhibits JAK2 and showsinhibition on JAK3 (IC50, >14.7, >30 μM, respectively). Golidocitinib inhibits STAT3 phosphorylation inNCI-H 1975 cells with an IC50 of 161 nM.

• MT-101: Myeloid Therapeutics

MT-101 is the Company’s first autologous CAR monocyte. It is designed to harness the ability of myeloidcells to penetrate into tumors and promote broad anti-tumor activity. MT-101 targets CD5, a surfacereceptor that is present in greater than 75% of PTCL.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment Landscape

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma treatment aims to cure and includes the use of combination chemotherapy regimens, localized radiotherapy, stem cell transplant steroid therapy, etc. It is most often treated with a combination of chemotherapies which includes CHOP (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone) and CHOEP or EPOCH (etoposide, vincristine, doxorubicin, cyclophosphamide, and prednisone). In some cases, a stem cell or bone marrow transplant is recommended at the end of combination chemotherapy.

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Outlook

As more targetable mutations are discovered, and new targeted drugs are developed, patients and oncologists will have an expanding array of treatment options. Given the rapid pace of drug approvals, it is important to pause and ensure sufficient data supports the use of specific agents in the appropriate treatment settings, including adjuvant, consolidation, first-line, or subsequent therapy.

Scope of the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2020-2034

• Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Companies- Eisai, Solasia Pharma, CerRx, Kura Oncology, HUYA Bioscience International, Quintiles, Inc, Verastem, Genor Biopharma, Celgene Corporation, and others.

• Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Therapies- Alemtuzumab (Campath-1H), Systemic therapy, SHR2554/CHOP, lacutamab, Chidamide, cyclophosphamide, adriacin, and others.

• Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Drivers and Barriers

• Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM

7. Disease Background and Overview

8. Treatment and Management of PTCL

9. Treatment Guidelines

10. Epidemiology and Patient Population of PTCL in the 7MM

11. Patient Journey

12. Key Endpoints in PTCL

13. Marketed Drugs

14. Emerging Therapies

15. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma: 7MM Analysis

16. Unmet Needs

17. SWOT Analysis

18. KOL Views

19. Market Access and Reimbursement

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

