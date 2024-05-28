Vietjet offers extra flights and an additional 1.4 million tickets for the summer peak season

VIETNAM, May 28 - HCM CITY — Vietjet has provided an additional 1.4 million tickets, equivalent to an increase of approximately 35 per cent in supply, to serve people and tourists during the summer peak season.

The routes include to and from HCM City, Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, Quy Nhơn, Phú Yen, Phú Quốc and Đà Lạt.

Vietjet has also increased its night flights by approximately 46 per cent, equivalent to an additional 3,100 flights on routes from Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng and Nha Trang.

The carrier has also launched night flights with special prices from HCM City to the northern airports of Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Vinh and Thanh Hóa.

At the same time, the carrier is also putting out cut price tickets from zero đồng (excluding taxes and fees) throughout its flight network as a special promotion.

Called 'It’s 12 o'clock, Let’s Vietjet' the promotional campaign releases super cheap ticket every day, available on Vietjet Air's website and via mobile applications, to destinations including tourism provinces and cities such as Đà Nẵng, Quy Nhơn, Đà Lạt, Phú Quốc and Nha Trang.

This summer, passengers flying with Vietjet will also have the opportunity to participate in the 'Fly daily, win daily with Vietjet' lottery, with a total prize value of up to VNĐ6 billion (US$235,300). Passengers who book tickets from now until August 7 and are members of the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty programme will be eligible to join the giveaway. — VNS