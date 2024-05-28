Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,095 in the last 365 days.

Asian Impact Webinar: Asian Development Policy Lecture - Vic Adamowicz

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. It assists its members and partners by providing loans, technical assistance, grants, and equity investments to promote social and economic development.

Headquarters

6 ADB Avenue, Mandaluyong City 1550, Metro Manila, Philippines

You just read:

Asian Impact Webinar: Asian Development Policy Lecture - Vic Adamowicz

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more