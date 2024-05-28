APRA releases superannuation statistics for March 2024

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its Quarterly Superannuation Performance publication and the Quarterly MySuper Statistics report for the March 2024 quarter.

Key statistics for the superannuation industry as at 31 March 2024:

March 2023 March 2024 Change Total superannuation assets $3,460.8 billion $3,852.1 billion +11.3% Total APRA-regulated assets $2,392.6 billion $2,692.4 billion +12.5% Total self-managed super fund assets $856.7 billion $932.9 billion +8.9% Exempt public sector superannuation schemes assets $160.4 billion $169.6 billion +5.7% Balance of life office statutory fund assets $51.2 billion $57.2 billion +11.7%

The growth in total superannuation assets for the year ending in March 2024 was driven by continued strong contribution inflows and a 10.9 per cent rate of return. Total superannuation assets increased by 4.2 per cent in the March 2024 quarter, driven by a 4.9 per cent rate of return for APRA-regulated assets over the quarter.

Total contributions increased by 11.3 per cent to $177.0 billion in the year ending in March 2024. Of this, employer contributions increased by 12.4 per cent over the year to $133.3 billion. Member contributions increased by 8.2 per cent over the year to $43.7 billion.

Benefit payments increased by 18.1 per cent to $112.9 billion in the year ending in March 2024. This increase was the result of lump sum payments rising by 18.4 per cent to $63.0 billion and pension payments increasing by 17.7 per cent to $49.8 billion.

Key statistics for entities with more than six members for the four quarters to March 2024:

March 2023 March 2024 Change Total contributions $159.0 billion $177.0 billion +11.3% Total benefit payments $95.6 billion $112.9 billion +18.1% Net contribution flows* $62.3 billion $59.8 billion -3.9%

*Net contribution flows comprise of contributions plus net benefit transfers, less benefit payments

