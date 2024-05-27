Berlin Barracks/Possession of Stolen Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3003383
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/27/24 at 1700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2537 Dog Pond Road, Woodbury, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Reuben Adams
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
ACCUSED: Danielle Gilman
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danielle Gilman
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
O5/24/24 at 1559 hours Troopers at the Berlin Barracks received a report of a stolen travel trailer from the property located at 61 Peacham Pond Road in the town of Marshfield. The travel trailer was described as a 30ft white Keystone Cougar, and its value was estimated to be $5000. Through witness statements, Troopers were able to determine that the theft had occurred on the morning of 05/24/24 at approximately 0645 hours.
With assistance from the public, Troopers successfully located the travel trailer on a property located at 2537 Dog Pond Road in Woodbury. Two subjects, identified as Reuben Adams and Danielle Gilman, were found to be in possession of the travel trailer. The travel trailer was recovered by the owners at the property. Adams and Gilman were issued citations to appear at the Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/11/24 to answer to the charge of Possession of Stolen Property. Both parties were subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau
Vermont State Police
Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
(802)229-9191