Berlin Barracks/Possession of Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3003383

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/27/24 at 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2537 Dog Pond Road, Woodbury, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Reuben Adams

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

ACCUSED: Danielle Gilman

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danielle Gilman

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

O5/24/24 at 1559 hours Troopers at the Berlin Barracks received a report of a stolen travel trailer from the property located at 61 Peacham Pond Road in the town of Marshfield. The travel trailer was described as a 30ft white Keystone Cougar, and its value was estimated to be $5000. Through witness statements, Troopers were able to determine that the theft had occurred on the morning of 05/24/24 at approximately 0645 hours.

With assistance from the public, Troopers successfully located the travel trailer on a property located at 2537 Dog Pond Road in Woodbury. Two subjects, identified as Reuben Adams and Danielle Gilman, were found to be in possession of the travel trailer. The travel trailer was recovered by the owners at the property. Adams and Gilman were issued citations to appear at the Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/11/24 to answer to the charge of Possession of Stolen Property. Both parties were subsequently released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191