Minister Blade Nzimande launches Balfour campus of Gert Sibande TVET College

Earlier today, the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande launched yet another TVET College campus, at the Balfour campus of the Gert Sibande TVET College, in Mpumalanga.

The new campus was established to address the growing demand for TVET education, with enrolments increasing from 170 students in 2014 to 571 students currently.

This campus will offer a diverse range of programmes designed to meet the demands of our evolving economy-from engineering and information technology to healthcare and hospitality.

This campus is one of 12 new campuses built by the Department, under Minister Nzimande and forms part of the Department's infrastructure expansion programme in the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) system.

The construction of the Balfour campus was valued at approximately R150 000 000.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Nzimande stated that "This is without doubt one of the best ways in which we can mark 30 years of democracy by giving the people of the Gert Sibande District a state-of-the-art facility."

The Minister added that "I always tell people that, when my Department makes a promise to deliver on infrastructure, we deliver.

Not only do we deliver on our promise to build infrastructure, when we deliver such infrastructure, we deliver top class infrastructure.

We do not unveil mkokothelo buildings that were built with cheap material. We do this because we believe our young people deserve the best."

Highlighting the importance of TVET colleges, the Minister further added that "...in other countries, not all young people go to traditional universities in order to develop themselves and make a meaningful contribution in the economy. To make this point is not to suggest that university education is not important.

I am simply saying that the available evidence suggests that, as a country, you cannot rely on your university system alone to drive skills development and stimulate meaningful economic growth."

The launch was attended by officials from the provincial government of Mpumalanga and the District and Local Municipality, the principals of TVET and CET Colleges, Chairpersons and CEOs of SETAs and Entities, DHET and DSI officials and members of the public.

