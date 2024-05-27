Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Arrest on Warrants

 VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1003546

RANK/TROOPERS NAME: Sergeant Hughes, Trooper (Tpr.) Acevedo, Tpr. Cole, Tpr. Romeo, Tpr. Guillaume                             

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/27/24 - at approximately 1:14 PM.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Howard Hill Rd, Windham

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrants

 

ACCUSED: Gary Clay                                               

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/27/24, at approximately 1:14 PM, the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a report of Gary Clay (51) on Howard Hill Rd. Troopers made contact with Clay and arrested him without incident, due to outstanding warrants on him. The active warrants contained charges of:

 

- Petit Larceny (2)

- Interlock violation

- Violation Conditions of Release / Probation Violation

- Vehicle operation without owners consent aggravated.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/28/24 - 12:30 PM.            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Souther State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $1,900.

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Westminster Barracks / Arrest on Warrants

