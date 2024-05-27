Westminster Barracks / Arrest on Warrants
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1003546
RANK/TROOPERS NAME: Sergeant Hughes, Trooper (Tpr.) Acevedo, Tpr. Cole, Tpr. Romeo, Tpr. Guillaume
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/27/24 - at approximately 1:14 PM.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Howard Hill Rd, Windham
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrants
ACCUSED: Gary Clay
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/27/24, at approximately 1:14 PM, the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a report of Gary Clay (51) on Howard Hill Rd. Troopers made contact with Clay and arrested him without incident, due to outstanding warrants on him. The active warrants contained charges of:
- Petit Larceny (2)
- Interlock violation
- Violation Conditions of Release / Probation Violation
- Vehicle operation without owners consent aggravated.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/28/24 - 12:30 PM.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Souther State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,900.
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.