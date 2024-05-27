UPDATE //St. Albans Barracks // Littering in Georgia // Public Assistance Requested

****UPDATE****

Vermont State Police have identified the person responsible for the vast amount of ongoing littering incidents at scenic pull-offs on Highbridge Rd (VT RT 104a) and most recently, a wooded area on Arrowhead Lake Road, in the town of Georgia over the last several years.

Today, David Peake (age 68) of Georgia, was mailed a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint (VCVC) for violation of Title 24, VSA, Section 2201. (Throwing, depositing, burning, and dumping refuse; penalty; summons and complaint)The waiver fine for violation of this is statute is $800.00.

Investigation of these incidents and continued clean-up of the affected areas was largely conducted by a local group of individuals who provided VSP information and evidence which led to Mr. Peake being identified as the individual responsible.

From: Kamerling, Michael

Sent: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 12:02 PM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: St. Albans Barracks // Littering in Georgia // Public Assistance Requested

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2000782

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: Ongoing issue for at least 1.5 years.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Scenic pull-off on Rt 104a (Highbridge Road), Georgia

VIOLATION: Littering

ACCUSED: Unknown // Under Investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

State Police and Agency of Natural Resources are investigating ongoing egregious littering incidents that have been occurring at two scenic pull offs for the past 1.5+ years. The pull offs are located on the south side of Highbridge Road (104a) adjacent to the Lamoille River, in between Georgia Mountain Road and Skunk Hill Road. Several local residents have taken proactive measures to attempt to keep the area clean and assist with identifying the person involved. Their assistance has been greatly appreciated and has helped authorities determine that its likely only one person who has been involved in the majority of the incidents.

Authorities continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans.