NFEC's New York Chapter and Advisory Board to Boost Financial Literacy Initiatives

New York Financial Educators Council logo

New York Financial Educators Council

New York Financial Educators Council Advisory Board

New York Financial Educators Council Advisory Board

The NY Financial Educators Council aims to enhance financial well-being by offering resources, advocacy campaigns, and local support to create scalable financial wellness initiatives across New York.”
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® is delighted to announce that its New York chapter, the New York Financial Educators Council (NYFEC), has now been launched. The NYFEC has an express mission to promote economic empowerment initiatives across the Empire State, with an overarching goal of having meaningful impact on the well-being of individuals and whole communities. These initiatives are designed to be both sustainable and scalable.

The NYFEC was launched as a vehicle for addressing the financial problems New Yorkers face in today’s economic conditions. For example, 14.3% of Empire State residents currently live below the poverty level, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. One out of every 9 New York residents – and 1 out of every 6 children in the state – were facing food insecurity; and housing insecurity also presents a problem. Unfortunately, financial literacy standards in New York schools are failing children, with the state failing to meet minimum education standards. The NYFEC plans to address New York’s financial wellness challenges using these key data as a guide.

The New York Financial Educators Council’s objectives are organized around three pillars: 1) make high-quality financial education resources widely available to New Yorkers using sustainable models; 2) gather support and raise awareness about the importance of financial education to build economic empowerment; and 3) build strong collaborative relationships to deploy and maintain financial education programming at the community level.

The NYFEC formed a distinguished Advisory Board to lend a variety of professional expertise to their endeavors. Advisory Board members assume a broad scope of roles that support the council’s leadership to achieve maximum social impact. To date the NY Financial Educators Council’s Advisory Board includes the following members:

• Krystle Gladden, Founder and CEO, Financial Fluency
• Dr. Mario DiFiore, PhD, Professor and Senior Assistant Dean, Fordham University Gabelli School of Business
• Donna Cirillo, Founder, Smart Money Changes Everything, MBA, APFISM, CFEI®
• Trinity Owen, Financial Services Professional and Financial Literacy Advocate
• David Anderson, President & CEO, of W!se
• Cara Macksoud, FBS®, CEO, Money Habitudes

CEO of the NFEC, Vince Shorb, commented thus about the formation of the NYFEC: “We’re very excited about launching our New York affiliate organization. Establishing this chapter presents an opportunity to reach organizations and individuals across the Empire State with initiatives that promote greater economic empowerment.” He added, “We extend our sincere thanks to our advisory board, patrons, and partners for their guidance in creating programs that make a lasting impact on financial wellness among New Yorkers.”

The National Financial Educators Council® supports its New York chapter by offering the resources, materials, and processes needed to give individuals and organizations access to top-quality financial wellness programming across the state. The NFEC also trains and prepares many New Yorkers as financial educators through its Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®) program to ensure that a well-qualified pool of instructors is available in the region.

The New York Financial Educators Council represents one of the state-level branches of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC). The NFEC is an Accredited Provider of financial education through IACET, the top continuing education accrediting body; and a Certified B Corporation. The organization mobilizes a global team of advocates and champions, equipping them with cutting-edge resources and training to raise financial wellness worldwide.

Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

NFEC's New York Chapter and Advisory Board to Boost Financial Literacy Initiatives

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
Company/Organization
National Financial Educators Council
400 S 4th St #500
Las Vegas, Nevada, 89101
United States
+1 714-396-6454
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Financial Educators Council is a leading provider of independent financial wellness resources that empowers a global team of financial wellness champions with the resources and training they need to effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. The National Financial Educators Council’s mission is rooted in providing people with the knowledge and guidance they need to foster greater financial well-being. To accomplish that mission, we mobilize a diverse global force of financial wellness champions and empower them with resources and training so they can effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. Social Vision: The Financial Educators Council is creating a world where people are informed to make qualified financial decisions and confidently take effective financial action that best helps them meet their basic human needs while moving toward fulfilling their personal, family, and global community goals.

More From This Author
NFEC's New York Chapter and Advisory Board to Boost Financial Literacy Initiatives
Community Groups Across Massachusetts to Benefit from Complimentary Financial Education Resources
Ellis Cropper Introduced as Founding Member of the Massachusetts Financial Educators Council
View All Stories From This Author