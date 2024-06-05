NFEC's New York Chapter and Advisory Board to Boost Financial Literacy Initiatives
The NY Financial Educators Council aims to enhance financial well-being by offering resources, advocacy campaigns, and local support to create scalable financial wellness initiatives across New York.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® is delighted to announce that its New York chapter, the New York Financial Educators Council (NYFEC), has now been launched. The NYFEC has an express mission to promote economic empowerment initiatives across the Empire State, with an overarching goal of having meaningful impact on the well-being of individuals and whole communities. These initiatives are designed to be both sustainable and scalable.
The NYFEC was launched as a vehicle for addressing the financial problems New Yorkers face in today’s economic conditions. For example, 14.3% of Empire State residents currently live below the poverty level, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. One out of every 9 New York residents – and 1 out of every 6 children in the state – were facing food insecurity; and housing insecurity also presents a problem. Unfortunately, financial literacy standards in New York schools are failing children, with the state failing to meet minimum education standards. The NYFEC plans to address New York’s financial wellness challenges using these key data as a guide.
The New York Financial Educators Council’s objectives are organized around three pillars: 1) make high-quality financial education resources widely available to New Yorkers using sustainable models; 2) gather support and raise awareness about the importance of financial education to build economic empowerment; and 3) build strong collaborative relationships to deploy and maintain financial education programming at the community level.
The NYFEC formed a distinguished Advisory Board to lend a variety of professional expertise to their endeavors. Advisory Board members assume a broad scope of roles that support the council’s leadership to achieve maximum social impact. To date the NY Financial Educators Council’s Advisory Board includes the following members:
• Krystle Gladden, Founder and CEO, Financial Fluency
• Dr. Mario DiFiore, PhD, Professor and Senior Assistant Dean, Fordham University Gabelli School of Business
• Donna Cirillo, Founder, Smart Money Changes Everything, MBA, APFISM, CFEI®
• Trinity Owen, Financial Services Professional and Financial Literacy Advocate
• David Anderson, President & CEO, of W!se
• Cara Macksoud, FBS®, CEO, Money Habitudes
CEO of the NFEC, Vince Shorb, commented thus about the formation of the NYFEC: “We’re very excited about launching our New York affiliate organization. Establishing this chapter presents an opportunity to reach organizations and individuals across the Empire State with initiatives that promote greater economic empowerment.” He added, “We extend our sincere thanks to our advisory board, patrons, and partners for their guidance in creating programs that make a lasting impact on financial wellness among New Yorkers.”
The National Financial Educators Council® supports its New York chapter by offering the resources, materials, and processes needed to give individuals and organizations access to top-quality financial wellness programming across the state. The NFEC also trains and prepares many New Yorkers as financial educators through its Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®) program to ensure that a well-qualified pool of instructors is available in the region.
The New York Financial Educators Council represents one of the state-level branches of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC). The NFEC is an Accredited Provider of financial education through IACET, the top continuing education accrediting body; and a Certified B Corporation. The organization mobilizes a global team of advocates and champions, equipping them with cutting-edge resources and training to raise financial wellness worldwide.
