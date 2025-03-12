NFEC Invites Chambers of Commerce to Champion FLEC Subjects: Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship, and Career Readiness
By working with organizations across various industries, we amplify our mission to integrate financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness into the education system.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) welcomes strategic collaboration opportunities with the Chambers of Commerce to advance the adoption of FLEC Subjects – Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship, and Career Readiness. The NFEC aims to integrate essential financial and professional skills into educational and community programs nationwide.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
Building on the success of STEM coursework advocacy, the NFEC’s FLEC initiative ensures that individuals gain real-world financial and professional skills that have a direct impact on their futures. By aligning with the Chambers of Commerce, this initiative provides individuals with tools to achieve long-term financial stability, business success, and career growth.
Chamber of Commerce partner interest page.
“Our collaboration with organizations across multiple sectors strengthens our mission to make financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness a standard part of education,” said Vince Shorb, NFEC CEO. “Through collaborating with Chambers of Commerce, we aim to create a powerful movement that not only educates but also provides direct opportunities for individuals to apply these skills in their lives and careers.”
FLEC Subjects: Preparing Individuals for Financial and Professional Success
Through this initiative, NFEC and its partners aim to expand FLEC coursework and advocacy efforts in schools, workforce training programs, and community organizations, covering key topics such as:
• Financial Literacy – Budgeting, credit management, debt reduction, investing, risk management, retirement planning, and building generational wealth.
• Entrepreneurship – Business planning, funding strategies, marketing, innovation, leadership development, and growth strategies for new and existing businesses.
• Career Readiness – Resume building, networking, personal branding, communication skills, professional etiquette, and pathways for career advancement.
A Unified Approach to Economic Empowerment
The NFEC’s FLEC Subject partnerships will drive impact through:
• Curriculum Integration – Advocating for FLEC coursework in schools, community programs, and workforce training to ensure that financial education is widely accessible.
• Business & Entrepreneurship Support – Encouraging schools to provide education to help students start and grow businesses with the support of community leaders.
• Career Development Initiatives – Preparing students for job readiness, professional growth, and leadership opportunities.
By working together, NFEC and its partners advocate for FLEC Subjects in schools and training programs – ensuring that students and professionals have financial and income-building skills for lifelong success.
The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) is a leading organization dedicated to increasing financial literacy and providing educational resources that empower individuals to make sound financial decisions. The NFEC is Accredited by the IACET and offers CEUs for its learning events that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard. The NFEC is a Certified B Corporation™ that has obligations to social and environmental performance, legal accountability, and transparent business practices. Through FLEC Subject advocacy, curriculum development, and educator training, NFEC supports initiatives that promote long-term financial well-being.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.