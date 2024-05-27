Submit Release
MPD Makes Quick Arrest in Northwest Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announced an arrest has been made in a shooting in Northwest.

On Sunday, May 26, 2024, at approximately 5:00 a.m., officers responded to the call for sounds of gunshots in the 1800 block of M Street, Northwest. Officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Moments later, MPD officers and United States Secret Service Uniformed Division officers located and arrested the suspect in the shooting. The suspect’s firearm was recovered at the scene.

Due to the detectives’ investigation, 39-year-old Donte Francis Scott, of Northwest, D.C. was arrested and charged with, Assault with Intent to Kill.

MPD would like to thank the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division for their assistance with this case.

CCN: 24079140

###

