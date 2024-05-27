Submit Release
Việt Nam seeks China's expertise in power sector transformation

VIETNAM, May 27 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà received Luo Bi Xiong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the China Power Engineering Consulting Group Co., Ltd (CPECC) in Hà Nội on Monday.

Ha commended China's advancements in energy modernisation, particularly its renewable energy development and expertise across all stages, from design, production to operation and management.

He expressed his belief that deeper cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese companies, especially in the energy sector, would solidify the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations.

Việt Nam is undergoing energy transition and carrying out the National Power Development Plan (PDP8) for the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2050, he said, adding that this plan necessitates adjustments to legal regulations related to renewable energy development.

Recognising the CPECC's extensive experience in consulting, contracting and investing in power and renewable energy projects globally and within Việt Nam, Hà expressed his desire for the Chinese firm's sharing of experience in selecting the most appropriate technologies, refining relevant policies, and developing plans to implement the PDP8 most effectively.

Additionally, he sought solutions to streamline electricity transmission operations across regions, considering the integration of diverse energy sources like hydropower, coal, gas, and renewables.

The Vietnamese Government will foster a positive environment for Vietnamese and Chinese enterprises to collaborate effectively on mutually beneficial agreements, he said.

Taking note of the CPECC’s scientific and economically viable proposals, the host suggested that the CPECC work directly with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Việt Nam Electricity (EVN), and the Việt Nam National Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) to clarify mechanisms and legal regulations, technical requirements, investment effectiveness and project feasibility.

Luo presented the CPECC's achievements in energy planning, infrastructure development, consulting, and technical expertise across China, the globe, and specifically within Việt Nam.

He proposed a range of projects focusing on the development of integrated energy centres, high-voltage power transmission lines, and the production of new green fuels in Việt Nam. — VNS

