Sandstone Care Highlights Comprehensive Services at Towson, Maryland Outpatient Center

We are thrilled to be able to serve the Towson community with age-specific programs to help stop crises before they happen.”TOWSON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandstone Care is proud to highlight the comprehensive services available at its Towson outpatient center in Maryland. Sandstone is dedicated to providing specialized care for teens and young adults, addressing a wide range of mental health, substance use, and addiction challenges.
At Sandstone Care's Towson location, clients can access age-specific programs designed to meet their unique developmental needs. These include:
-Teen Substance Use Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)
-Young Adult Substance Use Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)
-Teen Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)
-Young Adult Mental Health Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)
The facility’s licensed staff utilizes evidence-based therapeutic techniques such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT). These therapies are delivered in small group settings, ensuring each client receives the individualized support necessary for effective recovery.
In addition to therapy, Sandstone Care's Towson Mental Health center provides academic and vocational support to help teens and young adults excel in their studies and careers. The facility also offers multi-family groups to foster better communication and support within families, recognizing the critical role that family involvement plays in the recovery process.
Mental Health Conditions Treated:
-Depression: Persistent feelings of sadness and loss of interest in daily activities.
-Anxiety: Excessive worry and fear, often leading to panic attacks and disruption in daily functioning.
-Bipolar Disorder: Extreme mood swings from highs (mania) to lows (depression).
-Trauma and PTSD: Severe stress and fear following traumatic events.
-Attention Disorders: Conditions like ADHD, characterized by inattention and hyperactivity.
-Borderline Personality Disorder: Emotional instability, impulsive actions, and intense relationships.
Substance Use Treatments:
Sandstone Care’s Towson Rehab center offers specialized treatment for marijuana, opioids, alcohol, stimulants, and more. According to state data, drug overdose death rates have increased in Maryland from 11.7 per 100,000 in 2011 to 42.8 per 100,000 in 2021. Over the same period, drug overdose death rates increased from 13.2 to 32.4 per 100,000 in the U.S. This is a critical issue that is devastating Maryland families, and it requires the best interventions available. Sandstone Care’s integrated approach addresses both substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions, ensuring comprehensive care.
About Sandstone Care:
Sandstone Care is a leading provider of mental health and substance use treatment for teens, young adults, and families. With locations in Colorado, Virginia, Maryland, and Illinois, Sandstone Care offers a range of services, including detox, residential treatment, and outpatient care. For more information, visit Sandstone Care's website.
For those interested in learning more about treatment options, Sandstone Care's Towson facility offers 24/7 support at (888) 611-4251. The center is also in-network with most major insurances and provides instant verification of benefits, ensuring transparency in program costs.
