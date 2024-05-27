Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth by 2034, Examine DelveInsight

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Forecast

The Complement 3 Glomerulopathy market size was valued approximately USD 35 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2022, the market size for C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) in the United States is the most significant, amounting to approximately USD 60 million, surpassing the market sizes of EU4, the UK, and Japan.

In 2022, it was estimated that around 8,300 people in the seven major markets had been diagnosed with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).

Approximately 4,050 cases of diagnosed C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) were reported in the United States in 2022.

In the European Union Four (EU4) and the United Kingdom, Germany recorded the highest diagnosed prevalence of C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) with around 850 cases, followed by France. Spain reported the lowest number of cases in 2022.

In April 2022, the company halted the recruitment of participants in clinical trials involving BCX9930 because some patients exhibited elevated serum creatinine levels. Following BioCryst's voluntary suspension of trial enrollments, the U.S. FDA notified the company that it imposed a partial clinical hold on BCX9930.

In the Phase II DISCOVERY study, pegcetacoplan demonstrated a reduction of over 65% in 24-hour urinary protein-to-creatinine ratio (uPCR) from baseline to Week 48. The company initiated the dosing of the first patient in the Phase III trial (VALIANT) in June 2022.

According to information from the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), C3 glomerulopathy impacts individuals of various age groups, with DDD patients generally having a lower mean age compared to C3GN patients. The prevalence of C3 glomerulopathy is estimated to be around 2–3 cases per 1,000,000 people.

Due to the absence of approved therapies for C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), the market is primarily characterized by the utilization of off-label prescription medications. Treatment options for C3G involve a combination of immunosuppressants with corticosteroids, Renin–angiotensin–aldosterone system inhibitors (RAAS), and other supportive therapies, including calcineurin inhibitors and anticomplement therapies such as eculizumab.

Key Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Companies: Q32 Bio Inc., Novartis, Kira Pharmacenticals, NovelMed Therapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Therapies: ADX-097, iptacopan, KP104, NM8074, Pegcetacoplan(APL-2), LNP023, AMY-10, iptacopan, and others

The Complement 3 Glomerulopathy epidemiology based on gender analyzed that C3GN is more prevalent than DDD

The Complement 3 Glomerulopathy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Complement 3 Glomerulopathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy market dynamics.

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Overview

Complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3 glomerulopathy) is a group of rare kidney disorders characterized by abnormalities in the complement system, which is part of the body's immune system. The complement system helps the body fight infections and plays a role in inflammation and tissue damage.

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Complement 3 Glomerulopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy

Prevalent Cases of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Complement 3 Glomerulopathy

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Complement 3 Glomerulopathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Therapies and Key Companies

NM8074: NovelMed Therapeutics

Pegcetacoplan(APL-2): Apellis Pharmaceuticals

LNP023: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

AMY-10: Amyndas Pharmaceuticals

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Strengths

The emerging market of C3G possesses several key players such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, ChemoCentryx, and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

The advent of novel biomarkers in the near future can shed some light on the pathophysiology of the disease, which may enhance the diagnosis of the indication.

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Opportunities

Several organizations such as WeC3G, National Kidney Foundation (NKF), American Society of Nephrology (ASN), Kidney Disease: International Global Organization (KDIGO),Japanese Society of Nephrology (JSN), etc. are actively working to provide information and awareness of the disorder.

Scope of the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Companies: Q32 Bio Inc., Novartis, Kira Pharmacenticals, NovelMed Therapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Therapies: ADX-097, iptacopan, KP104, NM8074, Pegcetacoplan(APL-2), LNP023, AMY-10, iptacopan, and others

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Therapeutic Assessment: Complement 3 Glomerulopathy current marketed and Complement 3 Glomerulopathy emerging therapies

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Dynamics: Complement 3 Glomerulopathy market drivers and Complement 3 Glomerulopathy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

