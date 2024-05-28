rezStream and Comfortly Announce Pivotal Housekeeping Integration and Partnership

rezStream & Comfortly Partner to Streamline Housekeeping Ops for Small Independent Lodging Businesses, Enhancing Guest Satisfaction & Cleanliness.

With our Comfortly integration, we’re enhancing every property’s ability to save time and money by managing housekeeping teams more efficiently and effectively.” — Christian Holmsen, CEO of rezStream

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rezStream, a pioneer in property management solutions, announces a new partnership with Comfortly, revolutionizing housekeeping and maintenance operations in the lodging industry for independent properties. With this integration, rezStream Cloud PMS elevates efficiency and guest experience to unparalleled heights.

Users of rezStream Cloud property management software push real-time updates on room status, task assignments, and performance analytics, to the Comfortly app allowing you to supercharge housekeeping management.

For a better grasp on the impact of this solution, explore the guest blog article "How Berry Springs Lodge Cut Housekeeping Times by 15%.”

About Comfortly

Comfortly is a provider of cloud-based housekeeping software designed specifically for the lodging industry. With intuitive features and robust functionality, Comfortly helps independent hotels, bed and breakfasts, inns, and resorts streamline their housekeeping management and maintenance operations, ensuring efficient room turnover and guest satisfaction. For more information please visit https://comfort.ly/

About rezStream

rezStream, located in Denver, Colorado, is an industry leader in property management software, online reservation booking engine technology, hotel website design, and Internet marketing for the travel industry and independent bed and breakfasts, inns, and hoteliers. Thousands of unique users in the US use property management products and digital marketing services created by the team at rezStream. With over two decades of experience, rezStream remains committed to providing the best products and services to the independent lodging industry. For more information, please contact rezStream at 866.360.8210 or visit our website at http://www.rezstream.com.