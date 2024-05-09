InnShopper.com Selects rezStream as Partner to Help Lodging Businesses Navigate Ownership Changes

rezStream partners with InnShopper.com to provide resources and support for independent lodging businesses navigating ownership changes.

This partnership reinforces our commitment to guiding inns through ownership transitions, equipping new owners with better tools, and providing personalized support every step of the way.” — Lyles Armour, rezStream VP of Marketing

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rezStream, a leading provider of property management software and online reservation booking engine technology, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with InnShopper.com. This collaboration aims to support independent lodging businesses during ownership changes by offering valuable resources and expertise.

As the hospitality industry evolves, many independent hoteliers and lodging businesses face the challenge of ownership transitions. Recognizing the importance of providing support during these critical times, rezStream has teamed up with InnShopper.com to offer a comprehensive resource guide , informative webinars, and insightful blog content tailored to address the unique needs of businesses undergoing ownership changes.

About InnShopper.com

InnShopper.com is a leading online marketplace dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers of bed and breakfasts, inns, and other unique lodging properties. With a comprehensive listing platform and valuable resources for buyers and sellers, InnShopper.com facilitates successful transactions and supports the growth of independent lodging businesses. Visit https://www.InnShopper.com to learn more.

About rezStream

rezStream, located in Denver, Colorado, is an industry leader in property management software, online reservation booking engine technology, hotel website design, and Internet marketing for the travel industry and independent bed and breakfasts, inns, and hoteliers. Thousands of unique users in the US use property management products and digital marketing services created by the team at rezStream. With over two decades of experience, rezStream remains committed to providing the best products and services to the independent lodging industry. For more information, please contact rezStream at 866.360.8210 or visit our website at http://www.rezStream.com.

