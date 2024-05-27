Communications and Digital Technologies on celebrating Africa Day

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies joins the African continent in celebrating Africa Day. On 25 May 1963, African countries came together to form the organisation of African Unity which later became what is known today as the African Union.

In a true spirit of collaboration and focus on shared prosperity, African countries came together and formed the African Telecommunications Union (ATU), an agency of the African Union that is tasked with fostering the development of information and communication technologies infrastructure and services that are essential to all and the development of the African continent.

This Africa Day, we celebrate the dynamic and diverse continent and the contributions of Africans to the world. As a country, we celebrate Africa Day under the theme “Celebrating 30 Years of Freedom: Building a Better Africa and a Better World’’.

In celebrating Africa Day, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Hon. Mondli Gungubele emphasized on the need for collaboration amongst African countries in order to build the collective future in the digital era.

“Today, we remember the great strides that we have taken as the people. African countries have realised the need to invest in digital infrastructure to keep up with the demands of the digital age. With the continent experiencing rapid population growth and urbanisation, the importance of digital infrastructure cannot be overstated. There is a growing trend of collaboration among African nations to pool resources and expertise to develop and maintain digital infrastructure. The future requires universal digital connectivity. By working together, African countries can share the cost of building and maintaining digital infrastructure, making it more affordable for each country.” Said Minister Gungubele

In the spirit of humanity and collaboration, the Department wishes all African well on this day and encourage continuous engagements to build a better Africa for all. Happy Africa Day!

