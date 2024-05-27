MEC Xolile Nqatha issues stern warning against fear mongers who threaten shutdown & to stop electioneering in Mthatha

MEC Nqatha issues a stern warning against fear mongers who threaten a shutdown & to stop electioneering in Mthatha

Eastern Cape Transport and Community Safety MEC, Xolile Nqatha has issued a stern warning that the state will deal decisively against any fear mongers responsible for voice notes and videos that are doing the rounds of social media, seeking to intimidate, inciting violence, threatening people’s democratic right to participate in the upcoming elections.

The most recent of these social media posts is a brazen video recording by a man, allegedly who calls for a complete shutdown of Mthatha, a stop of elections’ campaigns in and around Mthatha, less than 48 hours before the elections. The call comes after the police confiscated pistols and assault riffles following the resurgence of taxi violence in the Mthatha, Tsolo and Maclear areas.

MEC Nqatha has assured that public that there will be no shutdown of Mthatha, and has directed the police to track down and bring to justice the man responsible for the video and any other person or persons responsible for similar the social media posts.

MEC Nqatha has termed these as selfish, immature and irresponsible actions that seek to undermine the rule of law in this province and in Mthatha in particular.

“The utterances of the man who recorded the video in particular are an insult to the sacrifices of many of our liberation struggle heroes and heroines. He is virtually spitting in the faces of all our anti-apartheid heroes and heroines, many of whom have sacrificed with their lives for this right to vote and the right for freedom of movement that we now whants to take away from our people. We can never allow any person to do that on our watch, for that will be a betrayal of this freedom that we now enjoy, and the sacrifices of those who fought so hard for it,” said MEC Nqatha.

MEC Nqatha has also assured the people of the Eastern Cape that his departments, working closely with the police are determine to end the taxi violence in the province, without any fear or favour or siding with any of the parties involved in it.

