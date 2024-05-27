Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group kicks off tomorrow

MACAU, May 27 - The Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Galaxy Entertainment Group, and the Volleyball Association of Macao, China will kick off tomorrow (28 May) at the Galaxy Arena. The coach and captain of the eight participating teams – China, Brazil, Italy, the Dominican Republic, Japan, the Netherlands, Thailand and France – met with media today.

All teams are striving for their best at the Macao leg of the tournament. The first match will start at 4 p.m. tomorrow when Thailand faces the Dominican Republic. Brazil v Japan will follow at 7:30 p.m.

During his speech, Sports Bureau President Pun Weng Kun expressed his belief that the eight teams will all give their best in the competition and play thrilling matches. He hopes that the competition will inject momentum into the sports industries in Macao, and facilitate the construction of Macao into a ‘City of Sports’, thereby contributing toward the ‘1+4’ strategy for appropriate economic diversification and polishing up Macao’s ‘golden business card’ as an international metropolis with sports.

Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group, said, “As one of the organizers this time, GEG is actively leveraging on the synergies of sports events to provide diverse support across multiple aspects, whilst organizing a series of extended activities to extend the tournament’s excitement to the community, so as to further promote the unique charm of Macau’s ‘tourism + sports’ and facilitate its development as a ‘City of Sports.’”

China coach Cai Bin expressed his gratitude to the organizers for all the arrangements and providing good facilities and environment. After the last leg in Brazil, the team is gradually adapting and will do better at the Macao leg and present exciting games to the fans. China captain Yuan Xinyue said she is happy to come to Macao again and the host team will show its best effort to win.

Brazil coach José Roberto Guimarães said that as the Brazil team has not been to Macao for many years, he has been looking forward to coming to Macao again, where his team will meet many strong teams and will try its best to win every game. Captain Gabriela Guimarães said the team will work hard to perform at its best and she looks forward to meeting the fans.

Dominican Republic coach Marcos Kwiek and captain Niverka Marte said they are happy with the organizational work and facilities and their team will work hard and is look forward to meeting all the fans.

France coach Émile Rousseaux said his team is honored to compete in Macao for the first time as his players will prepare well for every match and strive for good performance. Captain Héléna Cazaute praised the facilities and said the team will try its best in every match.

Italy coach Julio Velasco emphasized that the Macao leg is very important for his team in terms of qualification for the Paris Olympics, while captain Anna Danesi said that the Macao leg will provide a good test for the team and hopes that the fans will be able to enjoy exciting games.

Japan coach Masayoshi Manabe expressed his happiness to be in Macao for the tournament and the team will try its best to perform at its best level. Captain Sarina Koga thanked the organizers for their reception and is determined to provide fans with a wonderful match tomorrow.

Netherlands coach Felix Koslowski said that Macao provides great venue facilities and he is very honored and happy to compete here. The team will strive to perform well in order to fight for qualification for the Paris Olympics. Captain Laura Dijkema also stressed the importance of this event in terms of qualification for the Paris Olympics and the team will bring thrilling action for the fans.

Thailand coach Nataphon Srisamutnak thanked the organizers for all the arrangements and facilities and said his team will go all out to play every game. Captain Thatdao Nuekjang is very happy to be competing in Macao again and said the team will try its best to win.

The eight participating teams have all arrived in Macao and started preparation for the upcoming matches. The six-day event will be run according to the following schedule:

Date Session Time Teams 28/05/2024 (Tuesday) 1 16:00 Thailand Dominican Republic 19:30 Brazil Japan 29/05/2024 (Wednesday) 2 16:00 Italy France 19:30 Netherlands China 30/05/2024 (Thursday) 3 12:30 Dominican Republic Italy 4 16:00 France Japan 19:30 Brazil Netherlands 31/05/2024 (Friday) 5 12:30 France Thailand 6 16:00 Netherlands Dominican Republic 19:30 Japan China 01/06/2024 (Saturday) 7 12:30 Brazil Italy 8 16:00 Dominican Republic Japan 19:30 Thailand China 02/06/2024 (Sunday) 9 12:30 France Netherlands 10 16:00 Brazil Thailand 19:30 Italy China

Tickets sales have received overwhelming response. Limited tickets are available for purchase via Damai application and mini program and MacauTicket.com. In addition, limited tickets for some sessions are available for sale at the Galaxy Arena. The tickets are priced between MOP 180 and MOP 1,380, depending on the seat section and match session. All ticket prices are in Macao Patacas (MOP) or Renminbi (CNY), and same prices apply to both Macao Patacas and Hong Kong dollars. Each person can purchase a maximum of four tickets per session. Every person taller than 1.2m in height requires a ticket for admission. Children who are less than 1.2m in height and do not occupy a seat can enter the venue free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult at all times, and each adult can only bring along one child.

Holders of Macao Resident ID Card can enjoy a 10% discount, and holders of a Macao full-time Student Card, Macao residents aged 65 or above, or holders of Registration Card for Disability Assessment can enjoy a 20% discount. Discounts are only available for tickets from 28 to 30 May at the Galaxy Arena during the event period, with each person limited to one discounted ticket per session. The concession is valid while stocks.

For details of the event, please visit the event website at www.macaovnl.com or the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.