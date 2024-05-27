Submit Release
State Landmarks Illuminated Red, White and Blue

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that tonight 16 landmarks across New York State will be illuminated red, white and blue to commemorate Memorial Day tonight, May 27. Governor Hochul also issued a proclamation for Memorial Day honoring service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for their state and nation.

“Today we pay tribute to those who put their lives on the line to protect the freedoms of our country – New York is committed to upholding the values they fought so bravely for,” Governor Hochul said. “Memorial Day is a day for remembrance, a day for reflection, as we mourn the sacrifices of our service members.”

Landmarks to be illuminated include:

  • 1WTC

  • Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

  • Kosciuszko Bridge

  • The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

  • State Education Building

  • Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

  • Empire State Plaza

  • State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

  • Niagara Falls

  • Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

  • Albany International Airport Gateway

  • Lake Placid Olympic Center

  • MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

  • Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

  • Moynihan Train Hall

  • Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

