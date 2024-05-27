State Landmarks Illuminated Red, White and Blue
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that tonight 16 landmarks across New York State will be illuminated red, white and blue to commemorate Memorial Day tonight, May 27. Governor Hochul also issued a proclamation for Memorial Day honoring service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for their state and nation.
“Today we pay tribute to those who put their lives on the line to protect the freedoms of our country – New York is committed to upholding the values they fought so bravely for,” Governor Hochul said. “Memorial Day is a day for remembrance, a day for reflection, as we mourn the sacrifices of our service members.”
Landmarks to be illuminated include:
1WTC
Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
Kosciuszko Bridge
The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
State Education Building
Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
Empire State Plaza
State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
Niagara Falls
Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
Albany International Airport Gateway
Lake Placid Olympic Center
MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
Moynihan Train Hall
Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park