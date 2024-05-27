WCO Secretary General meets with the participants of the 89th Fellowship Programme

At a round table session, held on 24 May 2024 at the WCO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium and a key component of the Fellowship Programme, the Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO), Mr. Ian Saunders, engaged with the nine Spanish-speaking participants of the 89th edition. During this session, he answered their questions, shared his vision and priorities, and encouraged them to make the most of their participation in the programme to develop the skills and abilities necessary to become future leaders in Customs.

During their stay at the WCO Secretariat, the Fellows had the opportunity to take part in a Leadership and Management Development Workshop. This component of the Programme enabled them to refine their skills and knowledge, contributing more effectively to the development and modernization processes of their respective administrations, particularly through the development of a modernization project under the guidance of one or more WCO tutors.

A study trip to observe operational practices in a partner administration constitutes the third component of the Fellowship programme and is currently taking place in one of the partner administrations: Japan or South Korea

Bringing together participants from the Administrations of Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Lebanon, Panama and Nicaragua, the 89th Fellowship Programme has been made possible thanks to the financial support and partnership of the Customs administration of Japan and the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Korea.

For more information on this Programme, please contact us at: capacity.building@wcoomd.org