Strengthening the organisational culture to combat corruption in Niger

Via its participation in the WCO Anti-Corruption and Integrity Promotion (A-CIP) Programme, the Niger Customs Department has made a significant effort to strengthen its organisational culture in order to fight corruption more effectively and promote integrity at all levels.

In this context, the A-CIP Programme, with the contribution of Customs experts from Burkina Faso and Tunisia, delivered a workshop from 9 to 11 July 2024 attended by nearly 50 participants – senior managers from Niger Customs and stakeholders from civil society and the private sector such as the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the National Union of Importers, Exporters and Wholesalers, the National Union of Goods Carriers, the Union of Transit Agents, the Association of Approved Customs Brokers and the Niger Anti-Corruption Association.

The workshop provided an opportunity for all participating stakehoders to continue acquiring the tools and best practices needed to support organisational change and ensure that individual and collective commitments are properly aligned with the strategy of the Niger Customs Department.

In this respect, initiatives such as the development of the Next Generation Network and the Gender Equality and Diversity Unit over the period 2024-2025, as well as the operationalisation of an Observatory for the acceleration of Customs clearance operations before the end of 2024, provided impetus to the discussions with the aim of consolidating the results achieved, and involving external stakeholders in a shared and sustainable action plan.

These priorities were underlined by the Director General of Niger Customs in his opening address to the workshop: "The fight against corruption and for the promotion of integrity that we conduct is based on the lasting commitment of each and every one of us. It is rooted in the continuous strengthening of the organisational culture of our administration, based on the predictability and quality of the Customs service, the motivation of management and staff, and a constructive and lasting dialogue with the private sector and all our national and international partners".

The WCO A-CIP Programme provides technical assistance and capacity building support to WCO Member administrations implementing integrity-related initiatives in line with the WCO Revised Arusha Declaration.

